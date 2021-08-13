John Elmer Born, 59, Aldrich, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 30 days of local confinement, five years of probation and a $50 fine for a felony conviction of failing to register as a predatory offender.
Born also must register as a predatory offender. He was given a stay of five years on a potential prison sentence of 28 months.
Born was convicted of a crime that required him to register as a predatory offender until May 2034. On May 23, 2020, he completed his most recent Minnesota Predatory Offender Registration form, which includes his signature on a 27-point duty register list that summarizes the main points of registration. He initialed next to each point.
As part of that form, Born acknowledged that he must provide the year, model, license plate number and color of all motor vehicles he owns as a stipulation of his registration.
On Jan. 26, an officer with the Motley Police Department drove past Born’s residence while on patrol and observed a vehicle sitting outside. The officer ran the license plate and learned that it was registered to Born. The officer made contact with Born via telephone, and he stated that he “had just purchased the vehicle” and was aware that he needed to register. He said he was out of town at the time and arranged to meet the officer to get it listed.
He also told the officer he had sold another vehicle that was not updated in his registration, either. The officer was clear with Born in stating that he needed to make these changes in his registration “right away.”
On Jan. 29, the officer contacted Driver and Vehicle Services (DVS) to obtain additional information. He was informed that Born purchased the unregistered vehicle in November 2020.
On Feb. 2, Born went to Motley City Hall to update his information. There, the officer asked him why he had not told him when he actually purchased the vehicle. Born told law enforcement he had been “very stressed lately” and took responsibility for his lack of action on the matter.
Born was given credit for one day served in the Morrison County Jail.
