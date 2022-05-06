Willow Mae Adkins-Bollig, 23, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of probation and ordered to pay a $50 fine on a conviction for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
The sentence stems from a Sept. 10, 2020, incident. A Morrison County Sheriff’s deputy was monitoring radio traffic from dispatch that indicated a silver, four-door car traveling eastbound on Highway 27 into Little Falls was driving erratically, swerving out of the traffic lane and almost hit a bridge. He found the vehicle and observed it swerve out of his traffic lane and cross the center line.
The deputy stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Adkins-Bollig. In speaking with her, he noted a “strong odor of marijuana” coming from the vehicle. Adkins-Bollig admitted to having smoked marijuana the day before. The report states that her eyes were “bloodshot and watery,” indicating recent marijuana use.
Adkins-Bollig exited the vehicle and indicated to law enforcement that she had not consumed alcohol that day. She also stated that she was not sure if there were any illegal drugs in the vehicle.
Three law enforcement officers searched the vehicle and found an open bottle of Malibu liquor. They also located a pill bottle which contained four Gabapentin tablets, for which Adkins-Bollig admitted she did not have prescription.
The officers also found a plastic container in which there was a glass pipe with burned material and white residue, as well as numerous small baggies with residue. Adkins-Bollig admitted that she uses meth. The substance found in the vehicle later field-tested positive.
A gross misdemeanor charge of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, along with a pair of traffic citations, were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. Adkins-Bollig was given credit for 53 days served in local confinement.
