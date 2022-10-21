Little Falls Chamber of Commerce sig

The Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, Community Development of Morrison County and Rural MN CEP sends congratulations and appreciation to the local manufacturers who call Morrison County home during Minnesota Manufacturer’s Month (MMM) celebrated in October. Formerly Minnesota Manufacturers Week, the designation has been expanded to a full month. MMM is designed to showcase Minnesota’s diverse manufacturing industry and to increase legislative and public awareness of the importance in providing high-wage, high-skill jobs for communities.

The manufacturing industry is a dynamic part of Minnesota’s economy, and the promotion of this sector’s strength, success and high quality of life is an integral part of Minnesota’s economic development strategy.

