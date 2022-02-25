Residents packed into Little Falls City Hall, Tuesday, to let their voices be heard at public hearings for three potential public improvement projects slated to begin this summer and fall.
A requested project on Gayle Drive saw six different residents speak out against it, and it ultimately failed with a 6-1 vote by the City Council. Projects planned on both Circle Drive and Fourth Street passed unanimously, later in the meeting. Still, each had plenty of residents sharing their feelings with the Council and city staff.
The first of those two public hearings was for an estimated $874,692 project on Circle Drive in northwest Little Falls. It was considered by the city after more than 35% of local residents signed a petition asking for public utilities, including sanitary sewer, water and stormwater.
The city was asking the 21 households on the street for $342,384 in assessments, while it would pay the remaining $532,308 on the project. The estimated total cost was more than $250,000 more than a nearly identical project on Gayle Drive.
“The sewer for this project, we would have to extend it off from Pine Avenue through the back over here in order to get proper depth,” said City Engineer Greg Kimman, explaining why the project was more expensive. “We want to make sure that folks don’t have to use a pump in order to get it into the sewer.”
He said it was likely the project would be completed in spring 2023.
Five residents gave public comment during the hearing, most of whom were opposed to the project because of the impact it would have on their property taxes when they had to hook into the public utilities.
“I wish I would have your bill, because mine is $26,000,” said Joe Davich, pointing at Reegan Bird, who spoke against the Gayle Drive project earlier in the evening. “That’s what my assessment would be — $26,000. If his taxes are going up, what do you think mine are going to do?”
He asked Kimman what the unit cost referred to on the notification of the public hearing and proposed assessment he received from the city. Davich said his unit cost was 282.38, and he asked if that meant feet. He asserted that the frontage on his property was only 75 feet.
“That 282.38 feet is the largest portion of my property, because I have five sides,” he said. “You picked the farthest, the most advanced lines you can to charge me for it.”
“The way that the assessments are determined on odd-shaped lots, it’s the average of the sides and the average of the area,” Kimman said. “If you have a pie-shaped lot, and you’ve got a little small area in the front, it’s not just the front footage. It’s the average of all of that. There’s large lots over on Circle Drive, and that’s why yours is the way it is.”
After further discussion, Davich asked the Council how many of them would like to pay his taxes. He said he already pays $3,900 per year. If his existing septic system failed and he was required to hook into the public sewer — which would trigger the postponed payments on his portion of the assessment — he estimated it would cost him another $2,000 per year.
“I have some of you people for my neighbors,” he said. “Think about me. I can’t afford that.”
Homeowner Bob Kempenich said his and many other properties on Circle Drive use a sandpoint well. He asked what the city was going to do to ensure they still had water while the project was underway.
Kimman explained that, at the beginning of construction, they will find exactly where the existing wells are located. Residents with deep wells should not be impacted by construction, though there is a potential for those with sandpoint wells to lose their water. At that point, crews would bring temporary water service to the house with a line from a hydrant.
Once the project is done, the water table would come back and the sandpoint well would be operational again.
“The sandpoints are really going to be the ones that are susceptible to it, but I don’t anticipate any issues with that,” Kimman said. “We’ve done projects in the area already and we’ve had good communication with folks along there to see where there infrastructure is at and how deep it is.”
Terry Wasland said he sympathized with the Council and city staff in having to make difficult decisions. However, he asked if there was any way to reduce the financial impact on local homeowners.
“It’s hard for us to look at the money that the federal government is pouring out everywhere,” Wasland said. “And there’s new trucks here, there’s new services there, and yet we’re not seeing any of that — except we do like to have the new snowplows and such in the community. If there would just be some creative financial arrangement that would help some of these people out, that would be so nice.”
John McMahan suggested that, instead of tearing up the streets, crews could go through an alley where there is currently no road. He asked if that was something that had been considered.
Kimman said that idea was explored, but the south leg of Circle Drive wouldn’t have enough depth to dig the sewer if they went that way. He said going the proposed route would minimize the amount of pipe needed to complete the project and, therefore, minimize costs.
Following public comment, the Council briefly discussed the issue.
Mayor Greg Zylka acknowledged that it was bad timing for the impacted residents, but it is the Council’s job to get these type of projects done. He said it wasn’t the wish of the Council to impose things on residents, and that all of them run for local government with the hope of making things better for their neighbors.
“It’s painful to see a lot of people that you know out here in the crowd, that you’ve known for many years, to try to figure out what the right thing is,” Zylka said. “But, once again, we’re put up to here to represent the whole city. If it happens out in either one of those neighborhoods where somebody’s septic goes bad, what are you going to do? Just run it out there for one house? This (makes) more financial sense this way than it is any other way. I know that doesn’t fly with any of you people out there.”
The resolution passed, 6-0, with Council Member Wayne Liljegren abstaining because he owns property on Circle Drive.
The Fourth Street Southeast project is the biggest set to take place in the next year. It is a joint project between the city and Morrison County that will extend from the U.S. Highway 10 overpass in the south to “just shy” of First Avenue Northeast, according to Kimman.
The project will fix failing infrastructure along Fourth Street Southeast that has been susceptible to blockages, root intrusions, ice, hammer taps, pipe sags and inflow. It will include sidewalks on both sides of the street to Lions Park, with sidewalk being added to the west side of the street from St. Otto’s Care Center to the overpass. There will also be a four-way stop added at the intersection with Fifth Avenue Southeast.
The total cost of the project is estimated at $6.581 million. Of that, assessments will cover $1.3 million, the city will pay for $2.488 million and the county will pick up $2.793 million. Kimman said construction will likely be complete in 2023.
Four residents gave public comment on the project. Charlie Martin and Dan Weyer spoke against having sidewalks on both sides of the street. Martin had already submitted a petition to the city asking it to reconsider that part of the project.
“I know it’s a private sidewalk, but it’s beautiful sidewalk on the east side of the road which goes all the way to Lions Park,” Martin said. “That’s the side people walk on because they’re going to the park. Hardly anybody comes along the street and walks on our side of the street. There’s nothing to go to up by the bridge. I just think it’s a waste of money to put a sidewalk all the way up that side.”
He asked if not having a sidewalk on both sides could help reduce the assessment amount, as it is a hardship on many people who are impacted.
Kimman said traffic counts and key destinations determine where the city puts sidewalks. He said St. Otto’s on the west side of the street qualifies as a destination where people walk.
Martin contested that he has lived there 45 years and the number of people he has noticed walking to the bridge has been minimal. Ultimately, he supported the street project, but was against the sidewalk on both sides.
“You work all your life to save money to retire, and now...” he said. “The 15-year deferment, I like that idea. But 4% interest, I figured it out. That’s another $11,000 onto the $35,000 (assessment). It’s a lot of money.”
Zylka said he could see — with that road going past the airport — increased traffic on the road as well as foot traffic in that area, as there are opportunities for growth. He asked, however, if the need for sidewalk on the west side was imminent with this project.
Kimman said the traffic volume along Fourth Street Southeast warrants having sidewalk on both sides.
“It’s not as high as some of our other roads, but it’s high enough where it’s not very easy to get across on both of them,” he said. “That’s why we’re proposing to have sidewalks on both sides of that stretch.”
The request to approve the project passed, 7-0.
Finally, the Council also approved a request to hold a public hearing for a proposed project on 14th Street Southeast at 7:30 p.m., March 21.
The project will extend the street about 650 feet to the south to access a new apartment complex slated to be built this year. The estimated cost of the project is $462,000.
“They’re waiting until this spring to build,” said City Administrator Jon Radermacher, referring to the apartment complex.
