The public will soon have an opportunity to give its input on proposed changes to local land use ordinances in Morrison County.
Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners and Land Services Director Amy Kowalzek went over all of the proposed changes. They range from simple alterations in wording to septic tank requirements to feedlot setbacks.
Kowalzek said she would send a notice regarding all of the proposed changes to each of the township boards within the county so they can review them and ask questions. A public hearing will then be scheduled, after which the County Board will have the option to either approve or further revise the proposed changes based on the feedback it receives.
“I want to acknowledge every change so you are aware of what’s moving forward,” Kowalzek told the Board.
Many of the proposed changes will impact local farmers.
The minimum lot size in an ag zoning district would be changed from two and a half acres to one acre, if the proposals are approved. The ordinance regarding protected waters will also include public ditches, as they generally make their way to larger bodies of water, and there will be a 300 foot setback from those for feedlots.
For Tier I feedlots, the property line setback will be increased from 100 feet to 200 feet to bring it in line with Tier II through Tier IV. The 660 foot setback between existing feedlots was also removed for all tiers.
The most controversial changes among the commissioners were those made to large-scale feedlots, Tier II - Tier IV.
One proposed change would reduce the setback from feedlots to a non-feedlot residence in an ag zoning district from 1,000 feet to 660 feet for everything except for a hog facility.
“This is just what you’re agreeing to, or telling me that you want to go forward to public hearing,” Kowalzek reminded the Board. “You may hear feedback at the public hearing that will make you regroup before you decide to adopt anything. This is just, really, what you want to put out to the public for consideration.”
Commissioner Mike Wilson said his biggest problem was with people’s ability to use a neighboring property to achieve their setback from a feedlot to a non-feedlot residence. He contended that, with that being reduced to 660 feet from 1,000 feet, and the neighboring property could still be used, barns can be closer to homes than before.
Kowalzek said that scenario depends on where the house is in relation to the feedlot on the neighboring property. In some cases, that would be the case, but not always.
She said it really depends on the individual circumstance and whether the house or the barn was there first.
“That’s where my problem is and that’s where I’d like to — when we started this it was kind of, to not use other people’s property,” Wilson said. “I believe that very strongly. But I also don’t know what to do to make sure somebody doesn’t build a barn right across from somebody’s house that’s already there. That’s the part that I cannot answer in my own head. But, I also feel very strongly that you should not be able to use other people’s property to get your setback, and now they’ve got to get a variance.”
He asked if it was possible to put a 50-foot barrier, for example, around the home as well as the feedlot. That way, he said if the homeowner wanted to put steps on their house on the side with a setback to a neighbor’s feedlot, they would not have to get a variance to do so.
Kowalzek said that exists now, to an extent. As long as the steps, in this case, were not further encroaching on the setback, the homeowner would be able to expand without a variance. The issue when dealing with barns and homes, she said, is that the ordinances have to be reciprocal.
“You have to require the same for the barn versus the home,” she said. “That gets to be a little tricky when you’re kind of casting that bubble.”
Otherwise, she said she was not aware of anywhere that allows residents a 50-foot leeway to encroach.
Wilson said this will allow more barns to go up closer to homes, and places where a feedlot would not have been in compliance with the 1,000-foot setback would not be able to build. It essentially increases the building envelope by 340 feet.
Board Chair Greg Blaine said he recognized Wilson and other commissioners’ distaste for using other people’s property to achieve a setback. However, he said the ultimate goal of the proposed changes was to show the county government’s commitment to agriculture, and recognize Morrison County as an “ag county.”
He said he saw the setback reduction as a fair compromise.
“That’s where I think, if we’re at 1,000 feet now, I think 660, if this was to be adopted, would be a good stepping stone for us to see,” Blaine said. “Then I would want to review this again three years from now. Give it a significant amount of time and look at what kind of affects does this have? What kind of rub does this make? Or, what kind of great addition to the ag economy does it make? And look at it from both perspectives.”
Kowalzek said she agreed and, though she understood why the commissioners would be uncomfortable about using other people’s property, it would bring Morrison County in line with neighboring counties, which also have a setback of 660 feet. The outlier, she said, was Todd County, which does not have a minimum setback between a feedlot and a non-feedlot residence at all.
“This is not out of the ordinary,” Kowalzek said. “This is typical. The setback that we’re proposing is typical for the surrounding area. I think it is a good compromise. It does further the statements of policy that we make within the (comprehensive) plan about the presence of ag. It moves us in that direction.”
Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski asked what particular points are measured when looking at achieving a setback. Kowalzek said it is the closest point of the house to the closest point of the location of the proposed barn, or vice versa. If the house is already there, someone wanting to build a barn can be no closer than 660 feet from the nearest point of the house to the nearest point of the barn’s proposed location.
Blaine pointed out that 660 feet is a wider span than it might sound like. It is equivalent to one-eighth of a mile, or half of a quarter-quarter.
Wilson said he felt the proposed changes weren’t adequately protecting residential properties in the ag zoning district.
“To me, sometimes I believe maybe we should use the 1,000 feet if we’re not going to stop using somebody else’s property,” he said. “This is going to put more barns out in the country. That’s going to create us more problems because of the residents that are already out there.”
Jelinski agreed.
Blaine said, in earlier meetings with the Planning Commission, members had expressed that the county’s ordinances in ag zoning districts were not “in harmony” with the comprehensive plan’s commitment to agriculture. Some people on the Planning Commission did not believe the county was doing enough to protect ag use.
“Commissioner Wilson, you’re exactly right, and I appreciate you for stating it,” Blaine said. “The cost of this is the fact that we will now allow barns or feedlots to be located 340 feet closer. In instances, (it) could be 340 feet closer to a residence than it is right now. That’s where I say, I’m looking forward to the public hearing. What kind of input will we get out there?”
Kowalzek added that there is also a setback of 200 feet for feedlots from the side property line. On some lots, particularly those that are narrow, achieving any setback would be impossible if it is left at 1,000 feet.
She also said the setback only pertained to a home on the non-feedlot residence property. If that homeowner wants to build a shed or a greenhouse, for example, they do not have to meet the 660 foot setback requirement.
It will be at least one month before a public hearing is scheduled. That will ensure all townships will have an opportunity to have a meeting prior to that date.
“I think that this change from 1,000 feet to 660 is — it’s a reasonable step, or it’s at least a reasonable request in taking a look,” Blaine said. “What will be interesting is, as Amy said before, when this goes to a public hearing and we have a lot of farmers and we have a lot of residents in here, how they will understand and view this.”
