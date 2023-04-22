The Little Falls City Council still had a couple steps to take to open the door for a 40,000 square foot expansion at Falls Fabricating.
Monday, it passed a resolution in support of a Job Creation Fund application to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) for the estimated $13 million project. It also opened a public hearing for the establishment of the Housing and Redevelopment Authority’s (HRA) Redevelopment Area 1.
Due to an error in legal printing of the latter, the public hearing will remain open until the Council’s next meeting, May 1. Anyone who wishes to offer input on the plan may do so at that meeting.
“There has been a lot — it feels like a lot of different moving pieces with this project since we started talking about it in March,” said City Administrator Jon Radermacher. “That’s because we’re still trying to get and make sure we understand and do everything correctly.”
Along with the Job Creation Fund, Falls Fabricating’s fiscal agent, Falls Realty, is also seeking Minnesota Investment Fund (MIF) money from the state. It is also purchasing land from the HRA, and a tax increment financing (TIF) district was approved by the Council at its meeting, March 25.
“There’s just a number of different elements that need to happen to make this project go,” Radermacher said. “At its core, everybody’s in favor. It’s a great thing for a business to be expanding and growing, and they’re eligible for these other things that they do need in terms of making their project successful.”
In regard to the public hearing, it is a requirement for the HRA to develop a redevelopment plan for the land it intends to sell for the project, which is part of the Northwest Industrial Park. Radermacher said, because it has not sold a significant amount of HRA-owned land prior to this, that was one aspect of the process with which they were not aware until recently.
To ensure everything is done correctly to facilitate the land sale, the Council must host a public hearing. After that, the HRA can approve the redevelopment plan and, ultimately, the sale.
A public hearing was previously posted in the Morrison County Record, in accordance with legal printing requirements. However, while the date of the planned hearing, April 17, was correct, it was listed as a Tuesday instead of Monday.
“To ensure that we’re not making a mistake, we are going to open the public hearing tonight,” Radermacher said. “We are not going to close it. We’re actually going to leave that until the following meeting and then have two rounds of public hearing available, then close it actually at the May 1 meeting.”
Radermacher said everything else with the project is on track. The MIF application — which was approved by the Council, March 25 — is “in the works.”
The redevelopment plan wasn’t the only topic of conversation at Monday’s meeting involving the HRA.
Council Member Raquel Lundberg said, following the organization’s meeting, Monday, members of the HRA Board were discussing the issue of homelessness in the area.
She said one of the objectives of the HRA is to “acquire blighted areas and other real property for the purpose of removing, preventing or reducing blight, blighting factors or the causes of blight, clear the areas acquired and install, construct or reconstruct streets, utilities and site improvements essential to the preparation of sites’ reuses in accordance with this redevelopment plan, and then sell or lease the land for reuse in accordance with this redevelopment plan.”
Lundberg said the idea came up for the HRA to purchase a blighted property in town, fix it up and then partner with Oasis, which could use the property for transitional housing for homeless families. Right now, she said the organization has two units of transitional housing in town.
“I just wanted to kind of bring that up, see where it leads, find out how to go about doing that and even if it’s even something the city can do from a legal standpoint,” Lundberg said.
Radermacher said he was aware of situations in the past where the HRA acquired a property, fixed it up and then tried to sell it. In those cases, he said it was often “a struggle” because the HRA invested a lot of money into the property that it was unable to recoup.
He said the idea of partnering with Oasis was definitely something the city could look into and attempt to craft a program. He said the need is “certainly there.”
City Attorney Alissa Harrington said the biggest issue surrounding the plan would be ensuring the city was aware of what it wanted to do with the property in the long term. It would also have to establish all of the correct financing mechanisms to use.
“I think that’s absolutely possible to do,” Harrington said. “Like I said, it’s something that other cities have done that we’ve worked with.”
Council Member Frank Gosiak said transitional housing programs work. He said he knows someone who went through one of Oasis’ units. They are now back on their feet, have a job and a “nice home.” He said that person called and wants to donate money to the program because they felt it had helped them so much.
“When you hear success stories like that it makes you more apt to — we always hear the negative things, but there are positives,” Gosiak said. “That was a good one.”
Lundberg said the HRA has money to pick up a property and turn it into a nice place for a homeless family to stay. She said it ultimately would give them hope.
Mayor Greg Zylka said he had been involved in several meetings with Oasis and was aware Executive Director Rose Surma has been working to support initiatives in the state Legislature that would support housing for the homeless.
Gosiak said Pastor Tony Romaine of First United Church is also heavily involved. He also happens to sit on the boards for both Oasis and the HRA.
“He’s fired up about it,” Gosiak said. “If you have some people that really have some fire behind them and are willing to go the extra step, you take advantage of it.”
Little Falls City Council Briefs:
In other business Monday, the Little Falls City Council:
• Accepted a $300 grant from the Minnesota Clerks and Finance Officers Association for City Clerk Christine Lundberg to attend Minnesota Municipal Clerks Institute;
• Accepted a $3,324.50 donation from the Little Falls Fire Department Relief Association to purchase tools and mounts for the department;
• Approved a request from Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union to sponsor and conduct the 2023 Dam Fest Medallion Hunt, June 12 - 16;
• Accepted the resignation of Streets and Parks Foreman Peter Balaski;
• Awarded a quotation of $8,781.29 from MEI Total Solutions, of Mendota Heights, for elevator improvements at the Little Falls Library;
• Amended the amount of an accepted quotation from Absolute Electric, of Little Falls, from $14,000 to $15,650 for a Watch Dog Surveillance System at the Little Falls Police Department;
• Passed a resolution accepting a facade easement and authorizing loan and deferred loan agreements with Black Dog Opportunities for The Falls Theater, as recommended by the Heritage Preservation Commission (HPC).
The HPC will provide a grant totaling $4,721.40 for 30% of the project, along with a loan of $9,442.80 (60%) and equity at $1,573.80 (10%);
• Accepted the Planning Commission’s recommendation to create three industrial zoned parcels in the Gideon’s Farm Fourth Addition for a potential affordable housing project;
• Amended the city’s sign regulation in city code to allow electronic messaging signs in the Central Business District B1, outside of the Historic Preservation District; and
• Approved a sign permit for Pine Grove Zoo.
The next meeting of the Little Falls City Council is at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 1, at Little Falls City Hall. A work session will be held prior to the regular meeting.
