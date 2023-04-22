HRA Redevelopment

A map provided by the city of Little Falls shows the HRA’s Redevelopment Project Area 1, the plan for which has a public hearing open through the Little Falls City Council’s May 1 meeting.

 City of Little Falls

The Little Falls City Council still had a couple steps to take to open the door for a 40,000 square foot expansion at Falls Fabricating.

Monday, it passed a resolution in support of a Job Creation Fund application to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) for the estimated $13 million project. It also opened a public hearing for the establishment of the Housing and Redevelopment Authority’s (HRA) Redevelopment Area 1.

