Morrison County Health and Human Services (HHS) is preparing for some “significant changes” to its health care assistance programs, according to Director Brad Vold.
Those changes would come if the federal public health emergency declared at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic is not extended. At this point, it is still in effect until at least Jan. 10, 2023. In the event the emergency is allowed to expire, those receiving support will no longer automatically receive renewals of their annual benefits.
“We just keep adding people on,” Vold said. “When the public health emergency ends, there will be a lot of work by eligibility staff to find, get renewals, make determinations about who is still eligible for medical assistance.”
HHS Maintenance Supervisor Cyndi Bachan said, in the seven years since the Medical Eligibility Technology System (METS) software was implemented, the number of cases in Morrison County has increased from 1,605 to 3,246. That comes out to a rise of 2,881 to 6,994 in the number of people receiving assistance.
METS is one of two systems the county uses to approve medical assistance applications. The other is the Management of Administrative Expenditure Information System (MAXIS). The latter is comprised mostly of the those receiving assistance due to disabilities. The number of cases now, compared to 2017, is relatively similar. There were 1,780 MAXIS cases on Jan. 1, 2017, and 1,684 on the same date in 2022.
“During that time we only hired one extra person for that unit — that health care unit,” Bachan said.
HHS also currently has 190 cost-effective health insurance reimbursement cases. Bachan said this assistance is available to residents who are working and have insurance available through their employer. HHS does a calculation to see if paying that premium is cheaper than paying another entity for managed care.
In these cases, typically, the insurance is taken out of the recipients’ paychecks and is reimbursed by the county.
The county is also making Medicare premium payments on behalf of 935 clients. Some of these clients also have the money come out of their paychecks, if they are enrolled in a program called Employed Persons with Disabilities, or EPD.
“If they’re working and don’t have insurance available, they have Medicare coming out of their social security check, we’ll reimburse that as cost-effective insurance,” Bachan said.
Compared to like-sized counties, Morrison was on the low end in terms of average monthly enrollments in 2021. Among nine counties, Morrison’s average of 8,787 enrollments was fifth. In contrast, Mower County, on the high end of the spectrum, averaged 12,372 per month. McCleod County had the least at 7,643.
Applications for Medicaid and MinnesotaCare, statewide, have only been about one-third to one-half of pre-pandemic levels this year. However, Bachan said that doesn’t necessarily reflect the amount of work that goes on in her office.
She said, even though people don’t need to submit renewals, as outlined in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, information still has to be updated in their various software systems. They still have to keep each client’s information up to date, if possible, so that data is current when renewals are required again.
“Otherwise we’d have to take all of those cases and inquire with each of them as to any changes,” Bachan said.
In response, they have created a timeline for eligibility renewals once they start. This includes when to notify those receiving assistance through the METS or MAXIS systems.
Though the current public health emergency is slated to end Jan. 10, 2023, Vold said early indications are that it will be extended again. The federal government has told the states that they will receive a 60-day notice when they are going to allow the emergency to expire.
“We’re beyond the 60 days right now,” Vold said. “I’m guessing then that they would extend the public health emergency for another 90 days.”
He estimated that there are probably several individuals who are currently receiving medical assistance even though they would not qualify if annual renewals were still required. As such, the health care unit’s plan to do the renewals month-by-month will help ease the workload compared to processing all of those renewals in one month.
Vold said the department is also preparing materials that can be shared on social media and in the newspaper informing those who are receiving assistance what the end of the public health emergency will mean for them.
“Again, nobody’s had to renew for almost three years now, their health care,” he said. “We’re trying to educate them, and especially making sure the address we have is accurate.”
Seeing as there are likely people who are receiving assistance even though they are no longer eligible, Commissioner Randy Winscher asked if they will have to pay that money back once the public health emergency expires.
Bachan said that would not be the case. The only ways they have been able to close cases since the outset of the pandemic are if the client moves out of state, if they die or if they request closure.
“We absolutely have people that are over income by quite a lot and still are getting medical assistance and we cannot close them down,” she said.
“Just to clarify, there’s no financial gain,” Vold added. “It’s all about having access to health care, health insurance, when it comes to not closing anything.”
Overall, Bachan said partnerships formed to improve health care and insurance coverage save money. Emergency room visits are down 7% and hospital stays are down 14% this year. That has resulted in a savings of about $401 million statewide.
“That’s actually quite huge,” she said. “It saves a lot of medical dollars by keeping them out of the emergency room. A big part of that is attributed to urgent care clinics being available.”
