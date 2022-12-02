METS

A graph provided Morrison County Health and Human Services shows the number of cases and number of persons receiving support from METS, since the program first became available in 2015.

 Submitted graphic

Morrison County Health and Human Services (HHS) is preparing for some “significant changes” to its health care assistance programs, according to Director Brad Vold.

Those changes would come if the federal public health emergency declared at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic is not extended. At this point, it is still in effect until at least Jan. 10, 2023. In the event the emergency is allowed to expire, those receiving support will no longer automatically receive renewals of their annual benefits.

Load comments