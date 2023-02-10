Two Morrison County employees were recognized for going above and beyond the call of duty, Tuesday.
Nicole Przybilla and Sharon Peterson, who work in the Recorder’s Office and Land Services Office, respectively, were presented with Certificates of Appreciation from the Board of Commissioners for their work.
“One of the responsibilities I think that we have when we sit in this seat is, we have to do our best to develop leaders within our organization,” said Commissioner Greg Blaine. “You two are tremendous leaders. Not because of what you say, but because of what you do.”
County Administrator Matt LeBlanc described them both as “terrific” employees, who play important roles in the every day functions of the county.
When talking about Przybilla, he said she is someone he refers to as one of the “quiet professionals” in the Recorder’s Office. For many customers who enter the Government Center from the main doors on the north or south ends, hers is the first face they encounter if they go up the stairs to the first floor.
“She is the face of our county on that floor on this end,” LeBlanc said. “We couldn’t have a better person for that.”
He said those who work for the county receive “no lack” of criticism and feedback from constituents, residents and customers who are dissatisfied. Though they strive to do the best they can every day, it is not uncommon for someone to reach out to him or a department head to share an experience about which they’re not pleased.
“But, on the flipside, to receive a positive comment, they’re rare and more deserving than we know,” LeBlanc said. “When they come in, they are super special.”
He said Przybilla’s nomination was a special one to him, because it came from a fellow employee of the county.
LeBlanc said the employee approached him and asked if he had a minute to talk. After inviting them into his office, he didn’t know how the conversation was going to go.
“As I brace for what I’m about to hear, she says, ‘I’ve got to tell you about Nicole.’ I said, ‘Tell me more,’” LeBlanc said. “She said, ‘Nicole is so professional. We couldn’t be luckier to have somebody of her caliber here within the county.’”
An example happened recently when a customer at the Government Center had “an accident,” according to LeBlanc, and was “not in a good place.” He said this person deserved dignity and respect, and Przybilla was there to provide just that.
Presented with the situation, LeBlanc said many people would have walked by and chalked it up as none of their business.
He likened it to a motorist being stuck on the side of the road, having tire issues, while other drivers pass them by. “Once in a blue moon” LeBlanc said someone will stop to assist, and Przybilla is that person for Morrison County.
“Somebody needed help,” he said. “Many ignored it, didn’t want anything to do with it. She got involved. She wasn’t reached out to. She approached that person and said, ‘Can I help you?’ and then, ‘Let me assist you through this event.’”
He said such an action was not in Przybilla’s job description, but she went above and beyond to help the person through what could have been an overall “horrific experience.”
“I just want to say thank you so much for your empathy toward that person,” said Commissioner Mike LeMieur. “That’s wonderful. For me, we could use some more humanity in this world. It says a lot for you as a person.”
In terms of the Land Services Department, LeBlanc said many people visit and are frustrated by the fact they are unable to do something they want on the property they own. That is the office that has to address those concerns.
In January, he said a couple came in that didn’t understand an ordinance or the processes necessary for what they wanted to do. In a sense, he said they were “on bended knee” looking for help.
“Sharon could have said, ‘You know what? When you figure it out, then you come back,’ or ‘Here’s a copy of the ordinance. Go away,’” LeBlanc said.
Instead, she invited them back and took them through the application process, “step by step.” LeBlanc said this was just one example of Peterson’s willingness to take the extra time and make the extra effort to help someone.
That couple reached out to share their positive experience.
“I know that is the norm and not the exception for you, but this particular event made that couple’s experience with Morrison County a positive one,” he said.
“For me, it’s just doing my job,” Peterson said. “I don’t need recognition, but it’s nice to hear it.”
Board Chair Jeffrey Jelinski said, following the presentation, that many people see the world as a “volatile, negative” place. His spin on it is that “we could all be so much further ahead if we put a smile on our face.” That is something he said both Peterson and Przybilla do for everyone they encounter.
Further, he said it’s a rarity for someone to take the time to actually take the time to write a letter or speak out to give praise.
“For anyone to take a moment to say thank you, put a smile on someone’s face, I think that’s admirable,” Jelinski said. “That only happens when you put that smile on your face and you share that smile with everybody else.”
Commissioner Bobby Kasper echoed that sentiment, and thanked them both for “going the extra mile.”
“Part of being a human being is looking out for everyone,” Przybilla said.
