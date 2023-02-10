Certificate of Appreciation

Nicole Przybilla, of the Morrison County Recorder's Office, and Sharon Peterson, from Morrison County Land Services, were presented with Certificates of Appreciation, Jan. 31, for going above and beyond the call of duty in their jobs. Pictured, from left, Commissioners Bobby Kasper and Greg Blaine, Przybilla, Commissioner Mike LeMieur, Peterson and Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski.

 Staff Photo by Zach Hacker

Two Morrison County employees were recognized for going above and beyond the call of duty, Tuesday.

Nicole Przybilla and Sharon Peterson, who work in the Recorder’s Office and Land Services Office, respectively, were presented with Certificates of Appreciation from the Board of Commissioners for their work.

