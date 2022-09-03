Nearly two hours into its meeting Tuesday, the Morrison County Planning Commission was presented with three choices from Land Services Director Amy Kowalzek.
Regarding proposed amendments to the county’s land use ordinance, the Commission could make a recommendation to the County Board to adopt the amendment as-is; it could recommend to adopt with minor changes; or it could say certain aspects of the amendments needed to be further addressed or clarified before moving forward for adoption.
“If there are substantial changes, it would come back to public hearing and be heard again before the County Board would look to adopt it,” Kowalzek said.
After a public hearing and lengthy discussion, the Planning Commission elected to go with the third option. The amendments will go back to the County Board for further discussion and/or clarification before another public hearing is scheduled.
Specifically, the Commission outlined five topics it wanted to see addressed before it could recommend adoption.
Commission Member Dave Stish recommended changing the proposed minimum parcel size from one acre to two and a half acres and removing the cap on the number of animal units a single producer is allowed to have. Chairman Clint Kathrein suggested reducing the proposed setback of 200 feet for a feedlot from the road right of way. Commission Member Brent Lindgren asked for clarifying language regarding recreational vehicles in ag zoning districts and survey requirements tied to variance requests.
A motion to send the amendments back to the County Board with those five stipulations passed, 5-0.
“The driving force behind looking at the ordinance amendments that we are is really the disconnect that we have between our comprehensive land use plan and what we say the role agriculture plays in the county and importance of it; and the concessions that we’re going to make for it, versus what we allow in the ordinance,” Kowalzek said.
The proposed change that received the most pushback from both members of the Planning Commission and people who spoke at the public hearing was in reference to the minimum parcel size in an ag zoning district. Currently, the minimum parcel size in the ordinance is listed as five acres. That, however, was recommended to be reduced to one acre.
That included allowing three single-family dwellings per quarter-quarter (40 acres). Additional dwellings in excess of that density limit could be approved through the conditional use permitting process.
Kathrein said, throughout the past three years, there have been several meetings about possible changes to zoning within the ag district. Throughout that time, the idea of “smart development” was discussed several times.
However, he said his understanding was that the parcel size would be reduced to only two and a half acres, and the number of dwellings allowed per quarter-quarter would also drop to two or one.
“This section really troubles me,” Kathrein said.
“Now, what you did is just made it really affordable for more people to try and live out in the country,” he added. “I’m not against people living in the country, but if it is at a cost for the farmer and people doing ag business, then I am.”
He said the minimum parcel size would have to be changed to at least two and a half acres before he would consider voting in favor of recommending adoption.
“I agree with you,” said Commission Member Dave Brutscher. “You get a one-acre lot and, what are they going to do with it? Especially if we get right of way considerations, as well. A one-acre lot, half of it’s taken up by the county right of way.”
Stish and Marvin Trettel also agreed that one acre was too small.
During the public hearing, several people among the eight who spoke and two who submitted letters also expressed opposition to the one-acre parcel size.
In a letter to the County Board, Paul Kuske said that small of a parcel size didn’t “seem logical.” He felt it could create more conflict and problems between producers and non-agricultural residents.
Chuck Parins of Little Falls Township said it was an “odd juxtaposition” to reduce the allowable parcel size to one acre in ag districts when it is two and a half acres in areas zoned rural residential. Eugene Young added that he didn’t even know what someone would do with only one acre.
“I have a real issue with going down to the one-acre lot size,” said Terry Hargrave, of Granite Township. “To me, I know as a (Township) Board, we’d like to see it 20 acres. At least five acres, it’s usable. For a one-acre lot out there, there’s no way you can hardly build out there, with setbacks and everything.”
Following the public hearing, Kathrein and Kowalzek explained that the idea behind reducing the minimum parcel size from the existing five acres was to make it easier for people to make use of non-producing land in the ag areas. For example, Kathrein said if there was an area that can’t be farmed or it is in the corner of a pivot, that could be more accessible for other uses.
Kowalzek said dropping it from two and a half acres to one was done in an attempt to further reduce the amount of “idle” land. On a two and a half acre lot, she said the home and any other adjoining structures and utilities could be placed in a small area, leaving a larger piece unused than on a one acre lot.
“If we take it down to one acre, the rest could be left alone,” she said. “It gives the most flexibility while preserving agricultural land.”
Another proposal that received a substantial amount of attention was the 200 foot setback for feedlots from the road right of way. In thinking about these changes, Kowalzek said a setback refers to the nearest point of the feedlot — at least 50 animal units and meets Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) requirements to be registered — to the edge of the right of way.
Kathrein said it was an issue many people he had spoken with were “having a hard time with,” and he was, too. He said the setback for a house is 40 feet from the road right of way, and a machine shed is only 40 or 50 feet.
“I’ve got two roads that border my property,” Kathrein said. “I’ve got a 48-foot right of way and a 33-foot right of way. Now I’ve got 248 feet and 233 feet that I pay taxes on that I cannot use on my farm. Think about that. The next neighbor down the road, he can have a house 40 feet away and he can pile junk right up to the right of way and they’re worried about us parking some machinery there, 200 feet away. I’ve had a hard time with that one, and so do a lot of other people.”
In a letter to the Commission, County Engineer Tony Hennen addressed why he was in favor of the 200 foot setback from the right of way. He said it will help protect county infrastructure and provide a uniform landscape throughout Morrison County. He also asserted that it would safeguard against significant interruption to feedlot operation if future demands dictated a road or highway needed to be widened.
“Existing setbacks also make it highly unlikely to have right of way expansion require a structure removal or relocation, keeping right of way acquisition costs within reason for the constituents of Morrison County,” Hennen wrote.
He added that the variance process was in place to allow for exceptions, when warranted.
Myron Czech, of Pike Creek Township, conceded that some of Hennen’s points were valid, but felt 200 feet was “pretty excessive.”
“If you’re like me, when you drive in the country — and I do it quite a bit — to me the most beautiful thing to see is the feedlots that you drive by,” Czech said. “The closer they are to the road, the better for me.”
One issue on which the Commission recommended further study by the County Board that was not included in the amendments was the cap on animal units. The largest feedlot allowed under current ordinance is a Tier IV, which is between 1,000 - 2,500 animal units.
That was not scheduled to be changed, but many of the people at Tuesday’s meeting felt the cap of 2,500 should be removed.
Ron Miller pointed out during public comment that there are several requirements livestock producers have to meet. He said there are getting to be “less and less” farms practicing animal agriculture, but the ones out there are larger.
“Having the size restriction, actually, I think goes in the face of our comp plan,” Miller said.
He further said he hoped it could be reconsidered during this amendment process. He also noted that any feedlot over 1,000 animal units had to go through MPCA permitting to ensure it is meeting all operational and environmental standards. That, he said, alleviates some of the issues sometimes associated with larger farms.
“I think you’re really putting a burden on the livestock farmer by having that restriction in there,” Miller said.
Czech said he agreed that the issue needed revisiting.
Kathrein said he felt, during previous discussions, it was a consensus to remove the cap. He did not know why it was not included in the amendments. Kowalzek clarified that it was a heavier part of the discussion in an earlier phase of the process when there was consideration to “diversify” the ag zoning district, which was ultimately scrapped.
She said, when it was decided to work within the framework of the existing ordinances, they felt reducing the setbacks from non-feedlot residents and lifting the animal unit cap at the same time was “more than what we wanted to bite off at this moment.” However, she said it certainly could be addressed in the future, even if it remains in the ordinance after this process is complete.
“I don’t think that discussion is over; I don’t think it was off the table,” Kowalzek said. “It just didn’t make it into this amendment.”
The clarified language regarding RVs in ag districts was in reference to a change that added language to define the number that were allowed on lots. They are currently an allowable use, but only if there is no dwelling on the parcel. On a vacant lot, up to two RVs are allowed.
Specifically, this is in reference to RVs being used as a “second dwelling,” such as a guest cottage or cabin. They can, however, be there temporarily, for up to 10 days, without a permit.
Along with Lindgren believing this should be revisited, Dan Meyer of Leigh Township also felt 10 days was too short of a period.
“If you have people come from out of state or out of town, I think 10 days is not even feasible,” Meyer said. “Most of the time when people, if they come from far away, it’s way more than 10 days.”
The final suggestion for further study was related to the addition of language back into the ordinance that requires a variance applicant who plans to encroach on a neighboring property line to get a survey done prior to application. This is to ensure both parties know where the property line is located and is applicable only to side property lines.
“My concern with this is, there’s a significant cost to having a survey completed prior to a variance request,” Lindgren said. “If we’re going to require a survey before we do a variance, we’ve added a cost there. Could not there be a condition on the variance that a survey be conducted before they proceed?”
Kowalzek said the difficulty with that is making sure people know what they’re asking for. She said the county does not want to put the Commission in a position where it grants a variance, only to find out that the proposed structure wasn’t even encroaching on the neighboring property.
It’s a lesson she said they learned “the hard way.”
“There is some responsibility on the applicant to know where their property lines are,” she said.
Trettel said, as members of the Commission, they had all been on a site visit where the applicant didn’t know where the property line was located. He was in favor of this amendment.
“I thank everybody for their time; for their input,” Kathrein said. “Thank you to the Board, everybody for the hard work that they put into this. It’s a process.”
