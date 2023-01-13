Motley is set to move forward on a newly developed energy and environment plan.
Monday, Region Five Development Commission (R5DC) Deputy Director B.J. Allen spoke to the city council about the initiative. She has been working with a planning team consisting of Council Members Pat O’Regan and Nikki Bjerga, Police Chief Jason Borash, Public Works Director Bruce Brotherton and Clerk/Treasurer Darci Odden to develop the plan.
“There was no cost to the city to participate in this at all,” Allen said. “It came with $15,000, which required a match to be able to implement a project, or projects. Two of our team members — two of our planning team members — Pat and Bruce, approached the Lions Club in town for the last $5,000. They approved that, so we have $20,000 for project implementation. It’s very cool.”
In February 2021, the Council unanimously approved a resolution to support R5DC’s grant applications to Sourcewell and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). As a participating city, Motley received a portion of the USDA Rural Community Development Initiative grant funds.
Allen said Motley is part of the second round of cities R5DC is working with to develop and implement an energy and environment plan using that grant funding. Since September 2022, she and the planning committee from the city have met four times. They also designed and sent out a community survey.
Allen said, from her perspective, one advantage to energy and environment planning is that it is “really project focused.”
“Comprehensive planning is very high level, but energy and environment planning is very project focused,” she said. “The goal is to actually implement some projects; identify projects the city is interested in implementing and then implement them.”
The entire plan can be found at regionfive.org/motley. The 30-day public comment period began Monday. Next month, Allen will return to the Council to deliver any comments she receives.
A draft of the plan states that it “is intended to support the community in identifying energy resilience and environmental conditions, challenges and concerns, while also charting a plan of action to address those concerns.”
The committee identified nine projects for implementation in 2023, along with five goals for the overall plan.
The nine projects identified for 2023 are:
• Invite Morrison County Environmental Services, the Morrison County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), utilities, Mahube - OTWA Community Action, Clean Energy Resources Teams (CERTs) to city-wide clean up days, the Motley Fair, June Fest, the community dinner, etc., to conduct outreach and education on proper household hazardous waste disposal, and other energy and environment opportunities, ensuring residents are aware of the many local opportunities available to reduce energy costs, etc.;
• Offer annual fall community-wide clean up day including hazardous waste, in addition to the spring clean up, beginning in 2023, beautifying the city and reducing related pollution;
• Complete energy efficiency retrofits at city-owned properties, including a lighting retrofit in the fire hall to LED, reducing energy costs;
• Install a drinking fountain/water bottle refill at two of the parks to increase outdoor recreation opportunities, facilitate the use of reusable water bottles and reduce solid waste;
• Work with Minnesota Energy Resources to conduct natural gas energy audits on city buildings and install rapid return on investment measures, reducing energy costs;
• Plant flowers and other greenery, promoting city beautification;
• Plant larger trees in parks and other areas with associated benefits;
• Begin to collaborate with Morrison County Emergency Management, FEMA and others to install an approved, accessible storm shelter next to City Hall; and
• Collaborate with CERTs to select the best city-owned properties where solar energy systems can be installed.
The five goals revolve around five topic areas — waste, energy, land and food, storm events and water.
“Waste (would be) solid waste, recycling,” Allen said. “Energy is energy efficiency and renewable energy. Land and food are parks and that sort of thing. Storm events, any sort of storm events that the city is interested in trying to prepare for, like storm shelters. Water would be drinking water and/or surface water.”
She added that Motley is unique in that it sits at the confluence of two watersheds.
“Water and outdoor recreation is important to people that live here,” Allen said.
Once the plan is adopted — presumably at the Council’s Feb. 12 meeting — some of those projects can be implemented. Allen said one of the caveats with the grant funding is that the projects must be completed by June 30.
Along with the nine projects slated for 2023, there are additional projects the committee identified that it is interested in pursuing. Allen said there are 21 total.
“The additional projects that we’re not completing this year are going into a spreadsheet on my desktop and I will be looking for funding to support the projects that you all identified, that are going to cost more than $20,000,” she said.
Mayor Mike Schmidt asked Allen what kind of response the city received when the initial survey went out to residents. Allen said about 7% of the population responded.
“They say anything over 4.8% is pretty good, so we’re doing alright,” Schmidt said.
Motley City Council briefs:
In other business Monday, the Motley City Council:
• Swore in newly-elected Council members Brenda Borash and Nikki Bjerga, along with Mayor Mike Schmidt;
• Rescheduled this month’s planning and zoning meeting to 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at Motley City Hall;
• Heard 2022 end-of-year reports from Fire Chief Brad Olson and Police Chief Jason Borash. Olson said the Fire Department responded to a total of 150 calls in 2022, while the Police Department responded to 1,363;
• Set tentative dates for the city’s annual city-wide garage sales and spring clean up. Garage sales are scheduled for May 5 - 6, with clean up slated for May 13;
• Set a time and date of 9 a.m. April 14, for the city’s Board of Equalization meeting;
• Approved an addendum to the city’s contract with Bricks Travel Center to use its property for the city-owned electric vehicle charging station. The contract is extended for five years, with the city paying $1 rent annually for use of the space;
• Approved a resolution to transfer 2023 budgeted funds, 2021 surplus budget funds and 2019 - 2022 administrative traffic citations to the capital projects fund in order to budget for future capital expenditures in various departments;
• Designated the Morrison County Record as the city’s official paper of record for 2023;
• Designated Council Member Pat O’Regan as acting mayor in the absence of Mayor Mike Schmidt;
• Designated Schmidt as the city’s emergency management director;
• Designated O’Regan as chairman of the Planning and Zoning Board;
• Appointed Council members to various committees and boards, and as liaisons to city departments; and
• Approved renewed 2023 tobacco licenses for seven local businesses.
The next meeting of the Motley City Council is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at Motley City Hall.
