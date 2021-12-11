Residents wanting to enjoy an alcoholic beverage in Little Falls city parks may soon get their wish.
Monday, Little Falls Public Works Director Greg Kimman brought a discussion item to the City Council during its work session regarding a change in city code to allow alcohol in city parks. Kimman said a group recently approached the Park Board about potentially donating land to the city for use as a park. However, the group wants the city to reconsider its ordinance prohibiting the use of alcohol.
“That was something that the Park Board felt that we should consider,” Kimman said. “I wanted to get the Council’s take on it and then, from there, probably even bring it to the Planning Commission — if the Council wants us to bring it to the Planning Commission — to get some more input in terms of adjusting that city ordinance.”
“I guess, if you look in the trash cans, it’s already there,” said Council President Brad Hircock.
Council Member Raquel Lundberg, who is also a member of the Park Board, said that point was brought up at the previous meeting.
However, Council Member James Storlie asked if alcohol consumption in parks is legalized, would the city have to change its insurance policy or be liable if there were issues.
City Attorney Alissa Harrington said the city would want to discuss the possible ordinance change with the League of Minnesota’s Trust.
“It doesn’t increase your liability,” Harrington said. “It may increase the chance of something happening, as alcohol often does. But, it isn’t going to increase your risk associated with that.”
City Administrator Jon Radermacher said in the city he worked in prior to moving to Little Falls, a concession stand was set up in one park to sell beer during softball games. In that case, a vendor was approved and required to carry alcohol insurance and proper licensing.
Lundberg pointed out, however, that most people just bring their own drinks.
“It’s not allowed, but they do it anyway,” she said.
City Finance Director Lori Kasella said another option would be the Tenant User Liability Insurance Program (TULIP) through the League of Minnesota Cities. She said the city could require that anyone who rents a park for an event carries TULIP insurance.
“It’s not going to prevent an individual who goes to the park from bringing alcohol and not having the insurance, but if they’re going to rent it and have an event, we may want to consider it,” Kasella said. “If they’re going to have a wedding, a birthday party, a graduation, whatever it might be, we may want to consider that in that case that they would have to do the TULIP insurance because they’re providing the alcohol for someone else.”
She clarified the cost of the insurance would not be built into the rental fee because costs for use of the parks vary depending on the type of event.
Council Member Leif Hanson said he believed the Park Board should have more discussion on the topic before it comes back to the Council. They should decide if the change will apply to all parks, or just certain ones.
“I think there’s certain parks where, why?” Hanson said. “Why allow it? But then, Maple Island Park, I just picture somebody fishing for an afternoon, and what’s wrong with having a cooler there?”
Kimman said the Park Board was considering the change for all parks. If the Council would like to restrict it to only certain parks, he said it would like that input.
Council Member Frank Gosiak said he would also like to see alcohol use restricted to only certain areas of the parks, if the code were to change.
“That would be harder,” Lundberg said.
“No,” Gosiak responded. “You just designate certain areas. Why is that hard?”
“Somebody has to police it,” Kasella said.
Gosiak said the lack of policing the code was why people use alcohol in the parks now, even though it isn’t allowed. Further, he said he was interested in having the Planning Commission look into certain areas and parks, but not the whole system.
Mayor Greg Zylka said he agreed with Gosiak and Hanson.
“I’d like to see us take a strong look at which ones it’s really appropriate at,” Zylka said.
Little Falls City Council Briefs:
In other business Monday, the Little Falls City Council:
• Approved changes to membership, storage and greens fees at the Little Falls Golf Course, effective in 2022;
• Approved an application from the Little Falls Lions Club for a fireworks display, to be held Dec. 16, at the Little Falls Golf Course;
• Received the resignation of Doug Rakow as a paid on-call firefighter with the Little Falls Fire Department;
• Held a public hearing regarding the 2022 income tax levy. Molly and Chet Nelson gave comment, during which they asked for clarification on how valuation is determined on rental properties they own;
• Held a public hearing regarding the Little Falls Police Department’s proposed body worn camera policy. No comment was provided;
• Awarded a low quote of $87,687 from Rice Lake Construction Group of Deerwood, for renovations and safety upgrades at Little Falls City Hall;
• Awarded a low quote of $65,665 from Thompson Pump of Port Orange, Florida, through Sourcewell, for a skid-mounted, vacuum assisted, heavy duty trash pump to transfer large amounts of water in the event of an emergency;
• Approved a tax levy of $101,000 for the Housing and Redeveloped Authority;
• Authorized a resolution vacating a right of way in blocks 2, 5 and 6 of the Country Club Addition; and
• Received a petition to install a streetlight on Weston Circle at Caroline Lane.
The next meeting of the Little Falls City Council is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at Little Falls City Hall.
