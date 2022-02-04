Morrison County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Manager Shannon Wettstein gave the Board of Commissioners an update on the Rum River One Watershed, One Plan initiative, Tuesday.
The Rum River watershed covers nine counties, from Aitkin County in the north to Anoka County in the south. The southeast corner of Morrison County is part of the district, and it is one of six watersheds in the county for which One Watershed, One Plan initiatives are in the works.
The plan kicked off in 2018 or 2019, at which time Morrison County was invited to sign a memorandum of agreement (MOA) between the counties and soil and water conservation districts within the watershed.
At the time, the County Board opted to not sign that document.
“This watershed really doesn’t have that much area in Morrison County,” Wettstein said. “It wasn’t a requirement. The state wasn’t requiring us to sign anything at that point.
“Dale Scholl from the Morrison Soil and Water Board would attend those meetings and be the policy member and, if need be, you guys were always willing to step up and come,” she added.
Tuesday, she informed the Board that a draft of the work plan has been released. The draft outlines subcontracting and flow of funds, as well as an example of the work plan based on the state’s coordinated watershed management plan (CWMP).
Wettstein said the draft was supposed to take 12-18 months to complete, but it was held up, she believed, due to discussions on what to do with the money the state will give the watershed and how those decisions will be made moving forward.
Funding will be provided through the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR).
“The metro counties wanted an entity — a separate board that would make the final decisions,” Wettstein said. “Kind of us northern and more rural counties weren’t really comfortable with that.”
Ultimately, a joint powers entity was formed, though it has not yet taken effect. That won’t happen until the draft plan is finalized and adopted by the state. The joint powers entity has authorities including approving an annual work plan and receiving grant funds for programs within the district.
“The board members that are there make the decision that will then move forward,” Wettstein said. “It’s just different than how we have been doing things. Obviously, normally, you have a representative that attends these meetings, they come back to the full board, give the full board an update, and then the full board acts. For this Rum River Watershed, that won’t be the way it is.”
Instead, representatives on the joint powers entity will vote directly at its meetings.
According to Wettstein, now that the draft of the work plan has been developed, the next step will be the state seeking recommendations to adopt the plan. In all, she said it is a 200-page document with 200 pages of appendices. It will address concerns about surface water, groundwater and drinking water within the watershed.
Wettstein said the SWCD board met, Jan. 28, and was faced with the question of whether or not it would be comfortable having Scholl provide a recommendation to adopt the plan, which is intended to be in place for 10 years. They will, however, revisit it after five.
County Board Chair Greg Blaine asked Wettstein if, because the Rum River watershed does not make up a big area within Morrison County, if Scholl or a member of the County Board would be invited to be on the joint powers entity. If the Board were to appoint someone, it would likely be Commissioner Randy Winscher, who currently sits on the SWCD Board.
Further, he asked for a recommendation from Wettstein if she believed it would be worthwhile to participate.
“It would be up to the Board to decide if you guys want to send a member that would be on that joint powers entity,” Wettstein said. “Now is a good time to start thinking about that.”
She added that it will be several months before the Board has to make a final decision on that, though it is the next step in the process. If the SWCD chooses to appoint a representative, she said it would be Scholl.
“Shannon, do you feel that it’s important to be involved in this even though it doesn’t affect us a great deal?” asked Commissioner Mike Wilson. “The way this is set up, the way the rules are being written, will probably affect all the other (watershed plans) that come down the road. Or, do you think they’ll be that different?”
Wettstein said each plan needs to stand on its own. It won’t necessarily be the case that the process of one plan will be followed as a blueprint for others.
She did note that if the Board wanted to get involved, now would be a good time to do so. At the least, she thought it would be a good idea to sit in on the meetings.
Wilson used the Mississippi Headwaters Board as a point of reference for better understanding. He said once money is allocated to that Board, it works with cities and areas where there is some sort of contamination running into the water. That Board also has zoning powers within the watershed.
“This will be fairly similar to the Mississippi Headwater Board, other than there has never been any mention of a zoning element to it,” Wettstein said. “I don’t see that ever coming to fruition. It will be discussing projects that need to happen in the watershed.”
As the member of the Board with the most expertise in the area, Blaine tapped Winscher for further comment to shed light on the topic.
Winscher said he asked Wettstein to bring the matter before the Board because it was giving him “a little heartburn.” Particularly, he said the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwa, which is also part of the district, just recently committed to being a part of the project, but wanted to have its attorneys look over the draft before providing a recommendation.
Such feedback was expected by Feb. 24.
“Well, they want us to approve it before the finalization,” Winscher said. “I would like to see the finalization before they approve it. Plus, I would like to have our county attorney take a look at it, because I’m sure the other counties are going to look at it. This is a large document, and they kind of dropped this on us in the last week.”
That being the case, he said if the SWCD recommended Scholl for inclusion on the joint powers entity, he would support that. He lauded Scholl for the job he has done thus far within the process.
He said, in terms of priorities for funding and programs, the biggest will be pollutants that go into the Rum River.
Blaine agreed with Winscher in that he was not comfortable approving a document that has not been finalized and could be altered after the fact. He asked Wettstein if any of the counties or participating entities will be expected to provide any revenue in support of the watershed plan.
She said the state will award a fixed amount every other year for as long as it supports the planning effort for this specific watershed. The county would not be on the hook for any financial commitment.
“With this watershed, I don’t expect Morrison County to get loads of money, because that part of our county’s pretty wild,” Wettstein said. “There’s not a lot of people living out there. It’s pretty wild and woolly. The biggest thing that we have out there are our county ditches. There won’t be money to maintain any county ditches. That won’t be anything that’s part of this plan.”
Further, she said County Attorney Brian Middendorf had briefly gone over the document. She noted, however, that since it is just a draft, it would not be legally binding at this point.
The county will not be obligated to participate in any part of the plan. Ultimately, it will come down to if there is money available, if there are willing partners and landowners.
“The discussion after Soil and Water Board was, until we have a final plan that has either comments adopted or not adopted, we can’t really review and recommend that this be passed onto the state,” Wettstein said. “That’s what I got from them and what I’m hearing from you guys, as well.”
The next step for the county will be to decide if it wants to participate in the joint powers entity. Wettstein said she would come back to speak at a meeting when that time comes.
