The Morrison County Board of Commissioners issued a proclamation, Tuesday, declaring April as National Donate Life Awareness Month in Morrison County. Pictured are, from left, Commissioners Bobby Kasper and Greg Blaine, Deputy Registrar Denise Vogl and Commissioners Randy Winscher, Mike LeMieur and Jeffrey Jelinski.
April is National Donate Life Awareness Month in Morrison County.
The Morrison County Board of Commissioners issued a proclamation to mark the occasion, Tuesday, at the request of Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Supervisor Denise Vogl. The designation aims to raise awareness about the benefits of being an organ, eye or tissue donor.
“It gets the point across that it doesn’t matter your age or your health or who you are, anybody can donate,” Vogl said. “In fact, just a fun fact, the oldest organ donor was 95 years old. Anybody can donate.”
She shared statistics that each day, 17 people die waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant. There is also a new name added to the transplant waitlist every nine minutes.
“Together, our partners, donor families and community, we work toward one goal: that no one dies waiting,” Vogl said.
She said it is a strong message that she and others in her profession are working to put out. When someone applies for or renews their driver’s license, there is a box on the form they can check stating that they would like to be a donor.
She said April became National Donate Life Awareness Month as part of an effort by Donate Life America and its partnering organizations in 2003. The month also asks residents to honor donors, recipients, their families and caregivers.
“Our efforts are in promoting organ, eye and tissue donations and the importance of registering your decision when applying for your driver’s license or ID or donating to support education,” Vogl said.
Within the month, there are also a few days designated. They are:
• April 5 — Donating Life, Living Donor Day;
• April 8 — Start of Blue and Green Spirit Week;
• April 14 — National Donate Life Blue and Green Day; and
• April 23 - 29 — National Pediatric Transplant Week.
Vogl added that, for those who need more information, there are brochures and other items on being a donor available at the DMV, which is located in the Morrison County Government Center.
