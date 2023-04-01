Donate Life

The Morrison County Board of Commissioners issued a proclamation, Tuesday, declaring April as National Donate Life Awareness Month in Morrison County. Pictured are, from left, Commissioners Bobby Kasper and Greg Blaine, Deputy Registrar Denise Vogl and Commissioners Randy Winscher, Mike LeMieur and Jeffrey Jelinski.

 Staff photo by Zach Hacker

April is National Donate Life Awareness Month in Morrison County.

The Morrison County Board of Commissioners issued a proclamation to mark the occasion, Tuesday, at the request of Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Supervisor Denise Vogl. The designation aims to raise awareness about the benefits of being an organ, eye or tissue donor.

