The Little Falls City Council got its first look at what a Community Recreational Center could look like, Monday.
John McNamara of Wold Architects and Engineers of St. Paul gave a presentation to the Council on potential specifics of the project, if it moves forward. For that to happen, city voters would have to approve a half-cent local option sales tax to fund the project. The measure will be presented as a referendum on the November 2022 general election ballot.
“Certainly, we’re looking for any comments or feedback from leadership tonight,” McNamara told the Council. “We’ll probably just kind of reiterate what we’re trying to accomplish with the project, talk a little bit about the program and where we think the size of the community center might be at. Obviously, that will relate to how it fits on the site and what kind of amenities that are going to be in the building. Any feedback related to that would be helpful.”
He said work on this specific project started in 2019, when he and city staff members met with stakeholder groups to discuss what would be needed in such a facility. Essentially, the purpose of those meetings was to establish goals and objectives for a potential project.
McNamara said the goal of the core planning group, after meeting with stakeholder groups, was to create a multi-generational facility with amenities for all ages. Other objectives identified included: the facility should provide a sense of identity for the community; the facility should promote health and wellness, but not compete with local fitness facilities; it should have a walking track and athletic spaces; it should have flexible spaces for meetings and gatherings; and it should have the ability to have outdoor education opportunities.
In 2020, the group focused on site selection. After reviewing several areas, McNamara said it honed in on a piece of property currently owned by Little Falls Community School District. The site is across the street from the high school to the east, off of 11th Street Southeast.
The site provided opportunities to fit all of the goals and objectives identified earlier in the process, according to McNamara.
The project was essentially put on hold later in 2020 and through most of 2021 as the state put a moratorium on new local option sales taxes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. McNamara said he began re-engaging with the school district on the project earlier this year.
“We’ve kind of gone through developing some options and solutions for it and really honing in on what folks would like to include in the community center,” he said.
Preliminary designs estimate the project would create a 94,000 square foot facility. That would include a 7,000 square foot entry/lobby area, a roughly 62,000 square foot multipurpose activity space and about 9,700 square feet for meetings and events.
The entry/lobby area would include a front desk/reception area, concession stand, staff offices, public restrooms and an indoor play area for drop-in child care.
The largest component of the facility would be the multipurpose activity space. It would be about 50,000 square feet on its own, consisting of four full-size basketball courts, a running track at floor level, an elevated walking track along with storage space for equipment and up to three locker rooms.
The indoor track was one component McNamara, City Administrator Jon Radermacher and Mayor Greg Zylka said were of particular importance to the school district. It would likely be six lanes, with the ability to go to eight lanes in some places to hold sprinting events.
“Then we talked about having an elevated walking track so we can separate the walkers that might be utilizing the facility from any potential track events that might be happening in the facility,” McNamara said.
The meeting area would provide flexible, adaptable meeting room spaces. McNamara said stakeholders expressed a desire to have rooms that could be reconfigured to work for different sized meetings and events. Therefore, there are a couple of larger, flexible rooms along with smaller meeting rooms included in the plan.
In terms of the site of the facility, McNamara said it was a general consensus that a location near the school district would provide a good partnership between those two facilities — the community center and the school.
“As you look in a little bit closer, this is a good-sized piece of property,” McNamara said. “We had an opportunity to look at it in various stages of the year. There’s a trail network on the site, specifically on the east side of the site. There’s some nice trails that kind of meander through that site. We really spent some time looking at how we could engage that particular section of the site with whatever we would put on the building.”
There is also large retaining pond near the road that would be maintained. The proposal is to have parking on the north side of the facility, which is where the front entrance would also be. That would allow developers to keep the east side of the property open for outdoor education and activities.
He said there’s still a lot of work to be done engaging with the school district to talk through its participation and what it could offer if the center goes on that site.
“It really gets into, let’s locate the building as close as we can to the existing pond and some of the infrastructure there and preserve as much of that east side where a lot of those trails are,” McNamara said.
He said “great conversations” have been had about what the interior spaces of the facility would look like. He provided some examples of how certain areas could be designed. However, specific layouts have not been put in motion because he wants that to be part of what is talked about with stakeholders and the community at large moving forward.
“We’re at that stage of the project right now where we want to start getting excited around some of the imagery and what the building might be,” McNamara said.
Having those conversations will also allow the architects to move forward on figuring out what materials will be needed and how that will factor into the budget.
One of the next pieces of the project will include a budget analysis, along with a market analysis on what community centers this size would expect for a budget. McNamara said they will need to get Council approval on the budget as it starts to set the timeline before the November vote.
He said it is important for the Council — in partnership with the school district — to come to a consensus on what is going to be a part of the building. It will then engage with the Contegrity Group to work on a potential budget and what the costs of the project would be.
“Certainly as you get into summer, early fall, (we want to be) making sure that we’ve got good engagement out in the community for that vote coming up,” McNamara said.
Following the presentation, council members had several questions for McNamara.
James Storlie asked how much discussion had taken place with the athletics department at the school district in terms of what kind of events could be held in the facility. Specifically, he questioned the need for an indoor track, as most track and field events traditionally are held outdoors.
McNamara said he had met with people involved in athletics at the district at least three times.
“The indoor track piece did come out of some of those conversations, as you look at seasonally where some of those events occur,” he said.
“There’s also a discussion, as far as track, about other schools coming here as far as training because of what happens with the Minnesota weather,” Zylka added.
Radermacher said Little Falls athletes actually travel to Foley to utilize its indoor track and field facilities for practice in the springtime. He reiterated that the indoor track was actually a “really important” piece to the school district.
That conversation also was a driver in conversations about the size of the facility. He said they wanted to ensure they included elements such as eight lanes to fit the needs expressed by the district.
Council Member Raquel Lundberg asked if there was space for bleachers. McNamara said there is space between basketball courts, for example, to put portable bleachers. However, the need for fixed bleachers was not something that was expressed as being important during early conversations.
Radermacher said the topic had been discussed but, in events like the ones likely to be held at the community center — youth tournaments, for example — even portable bleachers aren’t utilized that much. He said there are typically multiple teams that are cycling between courts, and parents usually just stand along the sidelines or at the ends of the court to watch their children.
“What we didn’t want to do in this is take away from what the school is still going to use,” Radermacher said. “I think your featured floor for basketball games is still going to be in the high school because of all the time and access for spectators that they have.”
Zylka added that it wasn’t only the school district that would use the facility for activities. Along with youth programs, there is also potential for pickle ball, tennis, adult volleyball and basketball leagues and more.
Having such a facility for youth sports could be particularly beneficial to the community as a whole.
“You hear that from all of the parents around Little Falls, that we can’t have (tournaments) here because we don’t have that ability, so they’re running all over creation,” he said. “What that means for our community as far as businesses and everything else, the hotels — you talk to these parents and sometimes it’s a three-day weekend and they’re going out eating all of the time and staying at least two nights in a hotel.”
Council Member Leif Hanson asked if the plan allows room for expansion. He said he asked because, in most of the facilities he had looked at online, he noticed most had an indoor aquatic facility and a sheet of ice.
McNamara said those items were discussed. There is room for expansion on the desired site, but he said those items specifically were nixed from original plans to help keep costs down. They could, however, be addressed in the future.
Radermacher reiterated that it was also vital to include outdoor learning spaces. If additional facilities are included in the design, it was important to be intentional to keep those areas intact.
“With making sure that we’re preserving the outdoor learning area, that was an incredibly important aspect to how we even are here today presenting something that’s on school district property,” Radermacher said. “If we don’t do that, this project goes nowhere on this site. That absolutely has to be maintained.”
During the first discussions about the project held in 2017 or 2018, according to Radermacher, it was estimated $17 million in local option sales tax funding would have to be captured to pay for the facility. It was projected that it would be paid off in 30 years.
However, he acknowledged the cost would be “a lot higher” now than it was five years ago. He said that is why the Contegrity Group is being included in these discussions, because they will have a “good pulse” on the budget and what kind of costs will be associated with preliminary design work, engineering and other aspects of the project that need to happen before it even gets to voter approval.
He added that he has had conversations with the League of Minnesota Cities inter-government relations team, the University of Minnesota Extension — which did the initial sales tax analysis — and with Morrison County, which has been collecting a sales tax for three years.
“What we have seen — and we have strong confidence — is that our sales tax collections are going to be a lot higher than our original study. We’ll probably double,” Radermacher said. “We were expected to get $520,000 per year on sales tax. I would be much more confident in saying that number’s closer to $900,000, and maybe (close to) $1 million based on what the county’s collecting.”
Zylka added that having a local option sales tax would capture about 40% of its revenue from people outside of the community, who are passing through or visiting from out of town. He stressed that such opportunities to get a project like this done via a local option sales tax may not always be available.
Radermacher said he is confident, based on the numbers he has seen, that the local option sales tax would generate the funds needed to get the facility built and paid for. He added that it would be a boon for everyone in the community, regardless of whether they used the facility or not.
“I still see a lot of potential for other development and other impacts to the community,” Radermacher said. “We had a hotel study that said in the study that if we had a community center in our community, a hotel would likely be built. At least one. There’s capacity to support another hotel in our community, and this would certainly drive that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.