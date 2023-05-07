Poppy Poster Contest winners named in Upsala May 7, 2023 23 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Upsala American Legion Auxiliary Unit 350 partnered with Upsala Area Schools for a Poppy Poster Contest.National Poppy Day is Friday, May 26, 2023. Poppy poster winners were awarded a certificate and a $10 from Auxiliary Unit 350.Poster winners include front row (from left): Natasha Crowe, William Barthel, Ruby Klug and Genevieve Mrozek. Back row: Auxiliary members Kristi Wacker, MJ Blonigen and Beth Gunderson. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morrison County Record News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Saddle up, first annual ‘Harding Days’ will feature a rodeo West: Minnesota governments should stop stealing home equity Emotions run high, as Labor of Love IUP comes before Planning Commission LFCHS students present musical ‘Xanadu’ May 4 – 6 Royals boys golfers face adversity in their first meets E-Editions Morrison County Record 13 hrs ago 0 Online Poll Do you believe the Minnesota State Legislature will finish its business on time this year? You voted: I have high hopes, since there is a majority DFL in both the House and Senate. No, there always seems to be some sticking point. I don’t know, but don’t feel it’s right that one party has most of the control. Vote View Results Back
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.