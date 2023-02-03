Popp donates another 10 inches of hair Feb 3, 2023 37 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save When Emily Popp was 10 years old, she donated nine inches of her hair to the Pantene Beautiful Lengths Program.Now, at 21, she’s donated 10 inches of her hair to Locks of Love. She is the daughter of Doug and Jane Popp of Royalton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morrison County Record News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Missing Motley man found dead; no foul play suspected Morrison County Arrest Warrants Morrison County prepares for road construction season Jelinski gives decade of experience to disability advocacy program No injuries reported after Little Falls house fire E-Editions Morrison County Record Jan 29, 2023 0 Online Poll Which team do you want to win the Super Bowl? You voted: Kansas City Chiefs Philadelphia Eagles I don’t care. I’m a total Vikings fan, but I’ll be watching. Forget about who wins, I’m ready for a big game party! I won’t be watching at all. Vote View Results Back
