The National Poetry Month theme for 2023 is “we were all meant for something.”
Poet, Su Hwang, who will be speaking and signing books at the Little Falls Carnegie Library Wednesday, April 5, spends a good amount of time helping others find that meaning as a creative writing instructor with the Minnesota Prison Writing Workshop.
A recipient of numerous awards, grants and fellowships, Hwang will be reading from her poem collection, Bodega and inviting the public to join in a discussion of her book. The program is free and will run from 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Bodega is the selected title for the Library’s April Cozy Corner Book Discussion Group which meets the first Tuesday of each month at 2 p.m. Bodega was previously featured as Lyricality’s Read Poetry Central Minnesota program in 2020.
The poems in Bodega center around Hwan’s coming-of-age as a Korean girl in Los Angeles in the sometimes volatile 1990s. Born in Seoul, Korea, Hwang grew up in New York and the Bay area before moving to the Midwest. She gained an MFA in poetry from the University of Minnesota and now lives in Minneapolis.
National Poetry Month is a special occasion that celebrates poets’ role in our culture and why poetry matters. Over the years, it has become the largest literary celebration in the world.
For more information or to register, call the Library at (320) 632-9676 or go to www.griver.org.
