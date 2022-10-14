The Morrison County Historical Society (MCHS) is preparing to enter the next phase of its riverbank stabilization project.
Members of the MCHS Board and Executive Director Mike Worcester met with contractors and engineers on the project, Oct. 6, to go over the design and development phase of the project. Using that information, it can begin to move forward with the decision-making process for the final plan.
In May, MCHS received $140,000 from Morrison County and $70,000 from the city of Little Falls in American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funding to pay for the design and development phase. At that time, the estimated project cost to stabilize the bank of the Mississippi River near the Charles A. Weyerhaeuser Memorial Museum was $597,000.
The project is necessary because two major rain events — one in 2015 and another in 2020 — have caused severe erosion on the riverbank. Currently, the museum is about 20 feet from the edge of a straight drop, and further erosion could cause the museum to fall into the river.
Roger Clay, senior engineer and client service manager for Ulteig, the primary contractor on the project, said work completed in early July yielded a “very detailed” topography of the sideslope of the riverbank from south of the building to past where the failure ends north of the structure.
“This topography is what we needed to do the analysis and design,” Clay said.
Using that topography, Ulteig and Braun Intertec, the engineering firm contracted for the project, were able to create a contour map that identified four areas of bank failure. Two of those actually dated back an estimated 20 years.
He said soil borings going down about 50 feet were conducted in three areas: one near the south corner of the building, one near the southeast corner of the driveway/parking lot and one near the north end of the driveway. Soil samples taken during from that process showed there is “dense to very dense” soil on the riverbank.
The density of the soil also helps determine what kinds of projects can be completed. Bryan Ripp, lead geotechnical investigator with Braun, added that there was no bedrock encountered.
“Is that a positive for building back?” asked MCHS Board Member Camille Warzecha.
“Yes,” Ripp said. “For bearing, very much so. It’s a great soil to put foundations on, and the like. From a bearing capacity standpoint, very good. From a slope stability standpoint, very good. Looking at alternatives, we pretty much need to look at something that can rest upon the soil to provide the slope stability.”
As such, the recommended design was created in two sections.
The first of those covers about 120 feet from 15 feet south of the building to 15 feet north of the building. Due to lateral restrictions, Ripp said there will have to be a retaining wall included in the plans. He recommended doing a gravity wall, which would have a vertical face of about 12.67 feet facing the river.
In the backs of the individual, 16- to 24-inch blocks, soil will be placed inside and on top of the blocks.
“That acts as a counter fort to hold the blocks in place,” Ripp said. “There is not a grid that provides, like, an anchorage. It’s just the weight of the soil resting on top of it.”
The top of the excavation will get within about two feet of the building’s foundation in the point where it is nearest to the slope. The wall would sit on a five-foot foundation filled with a lean concrete that would extend below the anticipated frost line
In the other section, near the parking lot for the museum, Ripp said there is space to grade the slope out rather than put in a wall, which will be far less expensive. One thing the MCHS Board will have to decide, however, is how steep of a slope it wants to install in that area.
A 2:1 slope — two feet horizontal for every one foot vertical drop — has a high factor of safety at 1.7. In that case, the top of the slope would butt up against the parking lot, perhaps even into it a little bit. A 1.5:1 slope would only have a safety factor of 1.3.
“We would not consider that acceptable for the building, for critical infrastructure like that,” Ripp said. “However, if the Board is comfortable with taking some more risk and some minor slipping that could happen, we could go with the 1.5:1 outside of the building area. 1.5 is as steep as you can go.”
That would equate to some cost savings on the amount of area that has to be cut. It also would not encroach on the existing parking lot. The trees along the bank will likely be lost either way.
Clay added that the Board could opt for an intermediate slope between the two, perhaps with a factor of safety around 1.5.
In the slopes, a 2-inch high geo grid would be included. Topsoil and seed would be added to the cells in the grid.
“I’ve gotten from Mike some native planting seed mixes,” Clay said. “One for the lower half of the hill, closer to the river where its wetter, one for the upper half of the hill where it’s drier. We would use native plantings along there. Over time, the trees would come back.”
“These native plantings, I’m assuming plants are chosen that have a good root system that would eventually develop and help to hold?” said Cathy Adamek, MCHS Board member.
Warzecha said that would be the case, as that is also an important factor in some of the grants they are planning to apply for to pay for the remainder of the project.
A rip rap would be added to the base, near the shoreline, along both sections. Clay said this is necessary to protect the bottom of the slope from erosion of the river. They could also use items such as willow wattles, which will help anchor the rip rap and “green up” the area.
Warzecha asked DNR Hydrologist Mark Anderson what his organization was looking to see along the river in terms of build back or regrowth.
“Roger and I spoke about this before that if a tow-wood bench project isn’t feasible in this area, rip rap is kind of the go-to alternative,” he said. “Roger and I spoke about making sure that we incorporate vegetation such as the willow wattles within the rip rap itself. It provides a number of benefits.”
He said those benefits include helping to stabilize the slope and providing a habitat corridor for both terrestrial and aquatic species.
“You might have some amphibians that would come up and utilize some of the shading; things of that nature,” Anderson said.
John Thomas, a fluvial geomorphologist for Ulteig, also discussed bendways in the river that can be created as part of the project. They would be looking to create rock jetties that go out into the flow of the river, but the top of them would stay at the low flow stage of the water.
“The idea is that, at low flow, water is prevented from constantly, slowly, gradually eroding the tow of the bank,” he said. “At high flows, water has to re-orient itself.”
The area between the bendways will silt in over time and the river will form its own low floodplain bench.
Due to the curvature of the river, Thomas said they would only need two or three bendways spaced about 60 to 100 feet apart.
“We’re trying to redirect and resist the energy of the water flowing downstream,” he said.
In terms of alternatives, Ripp said another option instead of the gravity wall would be a grid reinforced wall. That would make use of a geo grid, which resembles snow fencing but has more structural capacity.
The geo grid would be placed in layers and attached to the front of the wall with pegs. Each of those layers act as anchors to hold the wall back, with the weight of the soil preventing the grid from pulling out.
“There’s the additional cost of that,” Ripp said. “There would be an additional cost of fill being placed and compacted behind it. It’s probably not economic, but for the sake of discussion, that is another type of wall that could be used here. It’s just going to complicate it, I think.”
Warzecha asked Clay if he could provide the cost of each different scenario. He said the gravity wall would be less expensive than any alternatives for that section. In the area away from the building, he said the cost would depend on the slope.
Knowing they have to go with the 1.5 factor of safety near the building, he asked the present board members what they were thinking in the sloped area.
“We don’t want to increase the risk too much,” said MCHS Board Member Ron Jones. “We’re hoping this is a one shot deal, obviously.”
“I think we’re all agreed on 1.5 here,” Adamek said.
The MCHS Board has posted the plans on its website and is hoping to get comment from the public. Those details can be accessed for the next four weeks by visiting morrisoncountyhistory.org/?p=9951.
