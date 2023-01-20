Public Works site map

A site map provided by Morrison County Public Works shows a proposed design for a 19,840 square foot addition onto the main building on the northwest side of Little Falls.

 Map by Widseth

Design work is nearly complete on a new shop for Morrison County Public Works.

Tuesday, County Engineer Tony Hennen updated the County Board on the project, which became necessary in May, after a fire destroyed the previous shop. The project would include a 19,840 square foot addition onto the east side of the existing Public Works building in northwest Little Falls. The total cost is currently estimated at $5.236 million.

