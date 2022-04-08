Another playground in Little Falls may soon be getting some major upgrades.
The Little Falls City Council voted to ratify and confirm a grant application to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Monday, that would help pay for a project at Pine Tree Playground. The total project is estimated to cost $164,573.46. The grant application is for $82,000, which requires a match of at least 50%.
The match amount of $82,573.46 would be paid through a partnership between the city of Little Falls and the Kiwanis Club of Little Falls. The Club would cover $62,088.82 for the new equipment, while the city would pay the remaining $20,484.64 for resurfacing.
“The total, actual dollar amount for the city wouldn’t be that cost,” said Little Falls City Administrator Jon Radermacher. “Rather, some of that builds in in-kind work from staff time.”
The Pine Tree Playground is the second of two such projects on which the city and Kiwanis Club have partnered. In 2017, they worked together to install new equipment at the Washington Playground.
According to Radermacher, Pine Tree Park was identified by the Kiwanis Club as being in need of upgrades. Located at 801 Fourth St. NE, both the playground equipment and the surface is outdated. Information provided by the city shows the exact year the equipment was installed is unknown. The park was established in the early 1960s.
“A (lot) of that equipment is old,” Radermacher said. “The surface is actually still the pea gravel, which is not up to ADA standards anymore as a playground surface. Nothing has been touched on that site for a long time.”
In 2018, the Little Falls Dog Park was installed on the southeast side of the park. Since then, Radermacher said there has been a lot more activity in the area.
The Kiwanis Club’s plan for the project was to create something with a “highly accessible” playground. Radermacher said he had spoken with representatives from Flagship Recreation, a partner of Landscape Structures in Delano. The company is a partner of Kiwanis International, which means the project might be eligible for special deals.
“With it being a highly accessible playground, the concept design looked at putting in a surface that has to be poured-in-place,” Radermacher said. “That’s that soft, kind of — almost rubbery material. That’s on a section of the playground that would have a very highly accessible piece of equipment.”
He said an application for the grant funding through the DNR is a starting point. If awarded, the money could not be spent until October. The project would likely not begin until next year.
If the city learns it will not be a recipient of the grant funding, it would not be doing the project this year, anyway. They would continue with the planning process, while trying to work out additional funding arrangements.
Radermacher, who is also a member of the Kiwanis Club of Little Falls, said the project and overall mission to continue park upgrades is important to the organization.
“Knowing my relationship with the Kiwanis Club, it is something that they’re committed to doing,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.