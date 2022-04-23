What’s new at the Pine Grove Zoo? In 2022, quite a bit.
The zoo is welcoming new members to its animal family this year. It is also offering new programs and events for adults, children and the whole family. It officially opened for the year, April 15.
“With some of the new programming, and we’re bringing back some of the old stuff, I think we’re going to have an awesome year for people to come out and enjoy the zoo,” said Pine Grove Zoo Officer Manager Vicki Villebro.
The zoo will be open for spring hours — 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Thursday through Sunday — until April 30. Summer hours of 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily begin May 1 and last through Sept. 5. Fall hours of 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Thursday through Sunday, will be in place from Sept. 6 through Oct. 16.
Visitors to the zoo this year will have a chance to get their first glimpse of the newest animal additions. Two Capuchin monkeys, Funky and Scooter, are making their debut this year. Pine Grove Zoo will also be welcoming a two-toed sloth soon.
“We’re hoping at the end of May, and we’re hoping for a female,” Villebro said. “Her exhibit is going to be on the north end of the zoo, right across from the tigers.”
The zoo was able to acquire the Capuchin monkeys through what it raised during its annual fundraiser, Zoo Gone Wild, in 2021. The same event earlier this year provided the funds to welcome the sloth.
Villebro said staff members at the zoo are excited to open the new exhibits. The COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult to acquire primates because they can carry the virus. They had hoped to welcome Funky and Scooter sooner, but are glad they are finally here.
Pine Grove Zoo welcomed its newest members, March 16, with the birth of two baby river otters. Resident otters Dewie and Ted are the proud parents of the newborns, who Villebro said will likely go on exhibit in June.
“For baby river otters to be born in captivity is rare, because they have to feel very, very comfortable in their environment,” Villebro said. “There are zoos that have had that experience, and we were lucky enough to have that as well this year.”
At first, the babies will be limited in how often they are on exhibit. Villebro said those wanting to see them should keep an eye on the zoo’s website and Facebook page, where staff will post when they will be out and about.
Pine Grove Zoo is also hosting a naming contest for the two baby river otters on its Facebook page.
In terms of new events this year, Villebro said Pine Grove Zoo will host Roar-n-Pour for zoo guests age 21 and over. The event will be a wine and beer tasting with live music from Michael Shynes and samplings of wine, beer and “a few tasty treats, as well,” according to Villebro.
That event, scheduled for 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, will require tickets ahead of time. It will serve as a fundraiser to help feed the many creatures that call Pine Grove Zoo home.
“The amount of time that it would take our keepers to take care of primates, too, is a lot more than, let’s say, a porcupine,” Villebro said. “Their needs are much higher, so then our staff time is much higher.”
Camps will be offered to kids of all ages in 2022. Safari Adventure Camp will be available for kids pre-K through kindergarten. There will be Kid Zoo Camps for children in grades 1 - 3, along with Junior Zoo Keeping Camps for grades 4 - 6 and Senior Keeper in Training Camps for grades 7 - 9.
“We’ve kind of mixed it up a bit,” Villebro said. “We’re offering a little bit different opportunities for the kids to not only explore the zoo, but our natural world, as well. Even if they’ve gone to classes in the past, these are something new that we’ve kind of revamped.”
The zoo will also be celebrating animal days this year, such as International Wolf Day and World Tiger Day. Those days will feature special presentations at 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., during which guests can get a glimpse at animal artifacts such as pelts and learn about that animal’s purpose in the natural world.
They’ll also learn about the animals of that species who live at the Pine Grove Zoo.
“Anybody can go and Google about an otter, so we want to go and personalize it a little bit,” Villebro said, as an example. “That’s what makes our zoo, I think, unique is that we try to add that personal touch to it versus just talking about animals. These animals all have names, they all have personalities, they’re all part our animal family and that’s what we try to stress. They’re great ambassadors for their species.”
Also, back by popular demand this year, are events such as Yoga with the Roos, Yoga with the Cats and Making Memories with Marnita. There are also different animal encounters offered throughout each week.
For a full schedule events, along with information such as costs and how to sign up, visit the zoo’s website at www.pinegrovezoo.com.
It’s all part of what Villebro said is the zoo staff’s desire to give people a chance to have great experiences and make great memories.
“For people to go in and pet a kangaroo, or to feed a squirrel monkey, it’s pretty awesome,” she said. “We just want people to enjoy what nature really has. We’re just highlighting it for them.”
As summer draws near, Villebro said the staff at Pine Grove Zoo and the animals alike are looking forward to welcoming in more visitors.
“Like the tigers are always so interesting,” Villebro said. “They’ll see the keepers for six months, and they’ll see me periodically, once in a while. You can tell they want to visit people. They want people to come and enjoy them, so they’re looking forward to it as much as we are.”
She added that the staff loves to talk about the animals. Villebro said they encourage residents to ask about particular animals and species because they want to share their knowledge and the fun they have at the zoo.
That is another aspect of Pine Grove Zoo Villebro said is unique. People can gain a great deal of insight about the animals, if they’re just willing to ask.
“We like to say, we don’t have the most animals comparable to like, the Minnesota Zoo or the Como Zoo, but we do love our animals the most,” Villebro said. “These animals stay here. They’re born here and they pass away here. This is their home. We don’t ship them off because they get older. Instead, we let them age in place. This is their home. They are our family. I think that’s what makes us a little more unique.”
