Fill the Truck
Submitted photo

Students from Father Pierz School of Religion came to Little Falls to help Judy Buckingham, Holiday Gift Giving Program coordinator with the annual Fill the Truck event Saturday, Dec. 3, at Walmart.

Those helping included front row (from left): Avery Lang, Kayleen Beggin, Jenna Hoheisel and Julie Laflamme. Back row: Mason Hoheisel, Jayden Hebler, Trevor Kloss, Santa, Cody Schlegel, Braedyn Andrea, Brandon Boser and Scotty Becker.

Load comments