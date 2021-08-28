Concerns about rules surrounding COVID-19 were once again front and center at the Pierz School Board meeting, Wednesday.
At its July meeting, the Board stood by its no mask policy — which simply states it does not want the students to have to wear masks while attending school. That came after the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) put out recommendations that all people inside school buildings and district offices wear face coverings, regardless of whether or not they have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Wednesday, parent Nadya Gotvald addressed the Board in an attempt to get clarification on the amount of power it had regarding setting its own policies on issues such as masking. She said there was “a lot of tension” among parents in the community regarding whether or not students would be forced to wear masks during the upcoming school year.
“The question of ethics comes in when the School Board says one thing, ‘Let’s not put the masks on,’ and the state says another thing, ‘Let’s put the mask on,’” Gotvald said. “It’s my personal opinion that it’s coming down the pike as soon as the cold weather hits. More people will be sick and they will be pushing masks, vaccinations, whatever else they want.”
She said the founders of the United States were aware of how easily one person or group can become corrupted by power. That is why they set the government up in such a way that small groups of people — at the local level — can govern themselves. She told the Board that it had that opportunity over the Pierz School District, and that it could determine what was appropriate based on the views of the community.
She said it was important for the Board to clear up the topic and plainly lay out what power it has in the face of potential mandates from the state or federal governments.
“At some point, our little town can say to the state, ‘Your rules are your rules and our rules should be our rules,’” Gotvald said. “Can we do this now? I could not find the answer to that online. I looked through the legislature and it said that you guys are supposed to be ruling the school, from the community perspective. But then the state comes in and then the federal government comes in. How does it all mesh? It’s unclear.”
Board Member Eric Hanneken said the same frustrations being felt by parents were also being felt by those who sit on the Board. He said any time you read something from the local, the state or the federal level, it seems they’re getting different guidance every time.
He said it’s a “headache,” but the best they can do is to try to make the right moves for the school and the community.
“I also think that it boils down to mandates,” said Board Member Marvin Thomas. “If we are federally mandated that we have to do it, we almost have to follow that guideline. If we don’t, there’s going to be repercussions. Same with the state.”
At present, there is no mandate in effect due to Gov. Tim Walz’s peacetime emergency powers ending July 1. Thomas said this gives the Board the opportunity to lessen restrictions regardless of what is recommended by the higher levels of government.
He said the Board would have to follow state or federal mandates if they are imposed, however, or there possibly could be repercussions that could impact the district’s budget.
“We have to look at and make sure that we’re governing to make sure that we don’t lose staff members,” Thomas said. “We don’t want to do that. We don’t want to lose programs. But it could, in fact, happen if we go against the big guy. Those are the things we’ve looked at all along.”
During public comment, three members of the community gave input on the issue.
Scott Wacker asked the Board if it was aware how many parents within the community were “talking amongst themselves about pulling their kids and homeschooling.” He said it was important for the Board to remember that it had to consider the repercussions of what going along with any future mandates would be, as well as what they would be if they did not comply.
“I just also want you guys to be aware that we the people are also talking about just homeschooling our kids,” Wacker said.
“It would be a lot easier if we didn’t have to,” he continued. “But I just want, as a school board, that everybody knows that there’s more than just the funding at the top that you’ve got to worry about.”
Paul Kuske said he understood that the Board’s hands were pretty much tied if the state or federal government issued a mandate. That said, he questioned the efficacy of masks and suggested science has shown cloth masks are not effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19.
With that in mind, he felt it could make a difference down the line if school districts work together to ensure mandates are not issued from the state.
“I think as schools talk with other schools, I think the schools statewide need to get together and put pressure on our governor at some point to really take a look at the science behind this,” Kuske said. “The mainstream media is never going to cover this. They’re never going to put that information out there. They would never do that. But, the evidence is out there.”
Kayla Jensen, a registered nurse who has two children in the district, said she agreed with Wacker and Kuske. She said the district would lose students if kids are forced to wear masks, and she has friends from other districts who had already made that decision for their families.
Even though she works full-time, she said it is something she has considered herself. As a nurse, she understood the physical toll of COVID-19, but said having to wear a mask has also been detrimental to the mental health of many children.
“I also have seen the effects that it’s having on kids’ mental health, and hearing about that,” Jensen said. “The increased rate of suicide attempts, overdoses, the increased rate of teenagers being admitted to the hospital for things because of mental health with everything.”
Board Chair Rick Sczublewski thanked the members of the public who spoke up during the meeting. He said it is unusual for the Board to receive public comment.
“I think it’s awesome that we have people here and advocating and using their voice, so thank you,” said Board Member Ashley Toops.
Pierz School Board Briefs:
In other business Wednesday, the Pierz School Board:
• Heard a presentation from landscaping students Matthew Hennen and Edward Westmoreland about a project they would like to do to beautify the school’s entrance;
• Received a donation of $300 for the agriculture department from Joyce Weiss;
• Accepted the following resignations: Emillee Remme, bus paraprofessional, effective Aug. 12; Taylor Cummings, elementary paraprofessional, effective Aug. 9; Elizabeth Carson, high school paraprofessional, effective July 29; Carol Kasper, high school paraprofessional, effective Aug. 16; Amber Gruber, elementary paraprofessional, effective Aug. 18; and Lisa Koenig, high school paraprofessional, effective Aug. 24;
• Approved additional time for Deb Froelich, elementary kitchen assistant, from 2.25 hours per day to 2.5 hours per day, beginning in the 2021-2022 school year;
• Approved lane change requests for the following: Roxanne Welle, Gwen Gruber, Carly Larson, Amy Gagne, Iris Kolodji, Kelly Sauer, Miranda Hoheisel, Lisa Talberg and Saralyn Andrews, all effective Sept. 1;
• Approved the employment of Victoria Mitchell as a part-time high school music paraprofessional for the 2021-2022 school year;
• Ratified the contract of Director of Buildings and Grounds Jeremy Skwira for the 2021 - 2022 school year;
• Ratified the contract for bus drivers for the 2021 - 2022 school year;
• Approved the new position for a part-time high school kitchen assistant (three hours per day) for the 2021 - 2022 school year; and
• Approved a proposal from GLT Architects for the remodel phase I of the CTE area of the high school in the amount of $12,250.
The next meeting of the Pierz School Board is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at the Pierz High School Media Center.
