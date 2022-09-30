The Pierz Healy High Junior High Student Council is partnering with the senior high students involved in Encouraging Positive Influence and Choices (EPIC) for a “service learning day,” the afternoon of Wednesday, Oct. 19.
All seventh- and eighth-grade students will be involved, with the EPIC students helping and mentoring them.
That afternoon, students will be of service by raking leaves for residents in the city of Pierz. Advisers are calling for volunteers and referrals for the work. Names of those who would like this work done in their yards, will be taken on a first-come, first-serve basis.
“We are trying to bring back our service learning day,” said Ruth Stuckmayer, business teacher and Junior High Student Council adviser. “It’s a great opportunity for students to give back and finally a chance to do something good for others after the last few years with so many restrictions on activities (or activities outside the classroom).”
Those interested in volunteering or having their yards cleaned up by students can call or text Stuckmayer at (320) 360-6272 or Billie Kimman, special education teacher and EPIC adviser at (320) 360-9693.
Stuckmayer teaches all senior high level high school and college courses but also teaches one section of seventh grade where the class does an introduction to business skills.
EPIC is a student leadership group that is dedicated to helping friends and classmates make healthy choices. Members try to be visible role models of positive behaviors and choices within the school and the community.
Kimman said the EPIC group is excited to be partnering with Junior High Student Council to both engage in positive interactions with young students and meet a need that exists within the community.
The exact time has not been determined, but will coincide with students’ lunches.
