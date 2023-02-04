Bloomington Police Chief Booker T. Hodges gives a statement about an apparent murder-suicide that took place in a Bloomington parking lot, Wednesday. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office identified two of the individuals as Dale Dahmen, a native of Pierz, and his son, Dominick Dahmen.
A Pierz native and his son were identified as the victims of an apparent murder-suicide, in Bloomington.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office released that the victims — two of three people found slumped over inside of a pickup truck — were Dale Kenneth Dahmen, 55, and his son, Dominick Kenneth Dahmen, both of Buffalo. The manner of death for both individuals is listed as “homicide,” due to gunshot wounds.
The third person, whose name has not been released, was described by authorities as a “business associate.”
In a statement released Thursday, Bloomington Police Chief Booker T. Hodges said his officers were dispatched to France Place, near the intersection of France Avenue and Minnesota Drive, at about 8:25 p.m. Wednesday. He said his officers were sent to the southwest portion of the parking lot for a report that there was someone “slumped over” inside of a pickup truck.
“When our officers arrived, they found three people in the vehicle, who were deceased from gunshot wounds,” Hodges said.
He said further investigation revealed that two of the individuals inside of the vehicle were father and son, while the third was a “business associate.”
“What we believe took place here was a murder-suicide,” Hodges said. “This is a tragic event. This is still an ongoing investigation, so we’ll release additional details in the future.”
According to a 2021 story published in the Morrison County Record, Dale and his wife, Sherry, own All Over Nutrition in Buffalo. Until April 2022, when the business closed according to its Facebook page, they also owned Pierz Nutrition.
Dale Dahmen was a well-known musician throughout Minnesota. According to previous stories in the Morrison County Record, the son of Ken and Jan Dahmen, of Pierz, he began playing the concertina at age 6.
He later went on to form two bands, Dale Dahmen and the Polka Beats, and Dale Dahmen and the Beats, the latter of which included his sons, Dominick and Samuel.
Dale Dahmen, a 1985 graduate of Pierz High School, was inducted into the Concertina Hall of Fame in 2012, according to a story in the Morrison County Record. Dominick Dahmen was a 2015 graduate of Buffalo High School, according to his Facebook page.
