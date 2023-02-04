Booker T. Hodges

Bloomington Police Chief Booker T. Hodges gives a statement about an apparent murder-suicide that took place in a Bloomington parking lot, Wednesday. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office identified two of the individuals as Dale Dahmen, a native of Pierz, and his son, Dominick Dahmen.

A Pierz native and his son were identified as the victims of an apparent murder-suicide, in Bloomington.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office released that the victims — two of three people found slumped over inside of a pickup truck — were Dale Kenneth Dahmen, 55, and his son, Dominick Kenneth Dahmen, both of Buffalo. The manner of death for both individuals is listed as “homicide,” due to gunshot wounds.

