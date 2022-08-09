A Pierz man was injured, Tuesday, when he was involved in a two-vehicle accident in Mille Lacs County.
Toby Lawrence Egan, 57, Pierz, sustained non-life threatening injuries when the vehicle he was driving was rear-ended near Mille Lacs Lake, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The State Patrol received a report of a two-vehicle accident at 10:07 a.m. Tuesday, near the intersection of U.S. Highway 169 and Vineland Road in Mille Lacs County’s Kathio Township — just south of the Grand Casino Mille Lacs.
When troopers arrived, they learned Egan was driving a 2018 Chevy Malibu northbound on Highway 169 when he slowed to make a left-hand turn onto Vineland Road. A 2008 Honda Odyssey minivan driven by Valeri Jennifer Krebsbach, 45, Andover, was also northbound on 169 when she struck the back of Egan’s vehicle.
Egan was transported to Mille Lacs Health Onamia with non-life threatening injuries as a result of the crash, according to the State Patrol. Krebsbach was not injured, nor were any of the three juvenile passengers in her vehicle.
The report states that all five people involved in the wreck were wearing their seat belts. The airbag deployed in the minivan, but not in Egan’s Chevy Malibu. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office and the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Tribal EMTs.
