A Pierz man was arrested, Saturday, after he allegedly shot another man in Sartell.
Michael Joseph Onelove, 33, Pierz, was charged in Stearns County District Court with one felony count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, one gross misdemeanor count of endangerment of a child and one misdemeanor count of carrying a pistol while under the influence of alcohol.
According to the statement of probable cause filed by the Stearns County Attorney’s Office, Nov. 5, the Sartell Police Department responded to a report that someone had been shot in the 1900 block of Cypress Circle in Sartell. When police arrived, they found a male victim who was bleeding from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
The victim was transported to the St. Cloud Hospital, where he underwent two surgeries.
The report states that, through witnesses and surveillance video, law enforcement learned Onelove left his home in Pierz with his wife, who shares a child with the male victim. The child had allegedly asked if they could return home from parenting time with the victim.
According to the complaint, Onelove took his 1911 .45 caliber handgun, which he told law enforcement he keeps in a locked box underneath the driver’s seat in his vehicle. He removed the gun from the box and placed it on his lap, with two of his children also present in the vehicle, the report states.
When Onelove and his wife arrived at the residence in Sartell, they found the child, along with their cousin, the report states. The victim was not home when they arrived, according to the complaint.
The two children got into the vehicle with Onelove and his wife, when the latter allegedly decided to go back inside to speak with the victim’s wife. Onelove brought the pistol with when he joined his wife in going back to the house. The victim returned home and confronted Onelove on his porch, the report states.
According to the report, the victim physically removed Onelove from the porch, and they eventually ended up near the driver’s side door of Onelove’s vehicle. Someone could allegedly be heard asking, “What are you going to do with that?” At that point, Onelove allegedly fired the gun and struck the victim in the abdomen. The victim went back to the house and told his wife that he had been shot.
The complaint states that Onelove told law enforcement he fired the weapon because the victim had pushed him against a vehicle “with his hand by the defendant’s throat.” Though Onelove allegedly denied being strangled.
Shortly after, according to the report, Onelove, his wife and the four children left the scene and did not contact law enforcement. While responding to the scene, officers saw Onelove driving north on 19th Avenue North, but lost sight of the vehicle, the report states.
Onelove was found after a brief search in his vehicle on Boulder Drive, according to the report.
As Onelove was being detained, officers noted a “strong odor of consumed alcoholic beverages.” Onelove allegedly admitted that he had been drinking. The report states that includes driving after drinking, with a handgun in his lap and four children in the car.
Law enforcement obtained a blood sample from Onelove, the results of which were not available when this edition of the Morrison County Record went to press.
Onelove will next appear in Stearns County Court for a Rule 8 hearing at 3:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21.
If convicted, Onelove faces a maximum penalty of seven years imprisonment and/or a $14,000 fine on the felony assault charge. The gross misdemeanor charge carries a possible sentence of one year in jail and/or a $3,000 fine, while the misdemeanor charge is punishable by up to 90 days in jail and/or a fine of $1,000.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.