Michael Onelove
Stearns County Jail

A Pierz man was arrested, Saturday, after he allegedly shot another man in Sartell.

Michael Joseph Onelove, 33, Pierz, was charged in Stearns County District Court with one felony count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, one gross misdemeanor count of endangerment of a child and one misdemeanor count of carrying a pistol while under the influence of alcohol.

