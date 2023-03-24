Pierz Legion Auxiliary welcomes new member Mar 24, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Pierz American Legion Auxiliary welcomed Judy Fyten as its newest member. Pictured are front row: Auxiliary President Barb Specker. Back row: Karen Stangl, Auxiliary chaplain, and Fyten. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morrison County Record News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Hardy broaches idea for resort in Motley with Council Motley Police Department seizes 102 grams of meth, 243 fentanyl pills Little Falls mom accuses local school district of unfair retaliation Fort Ripley man injured in snowmobile crash Three teens involved, two injured in Friday rollover E-Editions Morrison County Record Mar 19, 2023 0 Online Poll What do you think about Adam Thielen leaving the Vikings? You voted: I’m gonna miss him, but wish him well. He was getting too expensive, it was a must. He was worth every penny! I’ll keep following his career, wherever he plays. Vote View Results Back
