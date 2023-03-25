Moana Jr.
Submitted photo

The Pierz Junior High Drama Club will present the musical “Moana Jr.” Friday, March 31, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 1, at 2 p.m. in the Pierz Performing Arts Center (PAC).

Cast members include (from left): Maycee Gohl, Kora Toops, Reagan Jacobson, Cadie Samuelson, Julia Jurek, Hannah Schlotfeldt, Jaidyn Gross, Lily Cameron, Cady Rovang-Miller, Isabelle Grittner, Ashlee Dingmann, Brianna Ruegemer, Chloe Skwira, Parker Talberg and Grayson Stumpf.

