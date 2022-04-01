Artists at Pierz Healy High School recently seized the opportunity to help families on the other side of the world.
During a March 17 choir concert and spring play performances, March 18 - 19, the students took it upon themselves to simultaneously hold a fundraiser for Ukraine. Millions have had to flee their homes in the eastern European nation since Feb. 24, when Russia began its invasion.
Pierz High School Choir and Theatre Director Iris Kolodji said the idea came directly from members of the choir as they were preparing for the performance.
“We were having a dialogue about the messaging in the music and what we wanted the audience to leave with,” she said. “We landed on (a message) of belonging — belonging to a choir community or a football team or even a family. In the show, there was a piece about laying your burdens down. That segued into a conversation about what’s happening in Ukraine and how there are kids there who can’t sing in their high school choirs because of what they’re going through.”
Junior and senior members of the choir eventually asked Kolodji if they could collect donations to send to Ukraine. She helped the students research organizations that could take their donation. They decided on the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR). The group is on the ground — mostly in Poland — giving aid to displaced Ukrainian refugees.
During the choir concert and the theatre department’s one-act plays — “Check, Please” and “The Importance of Being Earnest,” the students hosted a bake sale, with all of the proceeds going to UNHCR. A community member — who wished to remain anonymous — stepped forward to match what the students raised.
In all, they donated $1,364.06.
“I tell the students that one of our duties as artists is to give back to the community,” Kolodji said.
“It was just really cool to see a student-led vision like this raise more than I would have thought it would,” she continued.
About 60 students participated in the fundraiser. Kolodji said many students who were not involved in the initial discussions picked up on the idea and threw their support behind it. She was also grateful to members of the community for all of the support they showed toward the fundraising effort.
As a teacher, she said it gave her “a moment of pause,” in which she could see the students doing something good for the world at a time when a lot in life “feels really heavy.”
“Obviously this is so real and so prevalent,” Kolodji said. “The students, they’re seeing it all over their social media and everything just like everyone else. I think it gave the students a chance to reflect on how lucky we are just to be able to sing in a choir or act in a play. I’m just so proud of them, and so impressed by their community organizing skills and the energy they put behind this.”
She hoped, in the end, the students would see the success of their effort and keep the goodwill going throughout their lives. She tried to impart the impact good works can have both around the world and in their own communities.
“The biggest thing I tried to remind them was, now is the time to get back to it and do more good work,” Kolodji said.
