Once again, the Pierz-Healy high school music department is putting on a community concert that compares in quality and entertainment with college and professional organizations.
“Music in the Park,” set for Sunday afternoon, May 7, features multiple high school jazz ensembles and vocal groups directed by band directors Joel Pohland and Carl Mathwig and choir director Stephanie Otremba.
This spring concert and fundraiser has become a deeply rooted tradition for the community of Pierz.
In 2018, Joel Pohland and his fellow music department colleagues set out to create an event that entertained the community and raised funds for the music program. It worked well, raising $8,000 in its first year. The funds have paid for uniforms, expenses for contests and trips, and instrument rental fees for students who couldn’t afford them. Over the years, local vocal performers and college jazz ensembles have contributed to the entertainment, but as the Pierz music program has grown and developed, there’s been no need to bring in special artists to fill out the program.
The Pierz Jazz I ensemble recently returned from the Eau Claire Jazz Festival, one of the largest in the country, with a first place finish in their class and were honored with playing at the ending awards ceremony. In February, this same ensemble was one of two Morrison County groups to play at the Minnesota Music Educators Mid-Winter Clinic at the Minneapolis Convention Center, an honor not often earned by out-state schools.
Music in the Park begins at 12:30 p.m. at the Pierz Golf Course Shelters. Admission is free and the public is encouraged to bring a lawn chair. There will be a silent auction, bake sale, games and more.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.