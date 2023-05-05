Caleb Kuske

2022 graduate Caleb Kuske, playing saxophone at last year’s concert

 Photo by Rick Grammond

Once again, the Pierz-Healy high school music department is putting on a community concert that compares in quality and entertainment with college and professional organizations.

“Music in the Park,” set for Sunday afternoon, May 7, features multiple high school jazz ensembles and vocal groups directed by band directors Joel Pohland and Carl Mathwig and choir director Stephanie Otremba.

