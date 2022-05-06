Pierz Healy High School announced its top 10 honor students for the graduating class of 2022.
They include, in alphabetical order:
Maddie Andrea is the daughter of Angie and Craig Cronquist and Cory Andrea. She was involved in tennis during high school.
Andrea plans to attend St. Kate’s to pursue a degree in occupational therapy.
Brenna Dickmann is the daughter of Derrick and Nikki Dickmann. During her high school career, she has been involved in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program, Student Council, Peer Helping, WEB (Where Everybody Belongs), EPIC (Encouraging Positive Influences and Choices), Minnesota Honor Society (MHS), volleyball, softball and basketball.
Dickmann plans to attend St. Scholastica in Duluth to major in nursing.
Katie Leidenfrost is the daughter of Tom and Joyce Leidenfrost. During high school, she was involved in Student Council, Peer Helping, WEB, the Big Brother Big Sister program, MHS, volleyball, basketball, track and cross-country.
Upon graduation, she plans to attend the University of North Dakota to major in pre-physical therapy.
Kiara Olesch is the daughter of Shawn and Amie Olesch. During her high school career, Olesch was involved in volleyball, basketball, softball, Jazz 1, Jazz 2, jazz combo, pit band, pep band, symphonic band, Peer Helping, MHS, Knowledge Bowl, Spanish Club, Student Council and WEB.
This fall, she plans to attend a four-year college.
Lance Otremba is the son of Robert and Tina Otremba. During his high school career, Otremba was involved in football, golf, band, choir, musicals, MHS, WEB, Peer Helping, Big Brothers Big Sisters, jazz band, Knowledge Bowl and pit band.
This fall, he plans to attend Wheaton College and do ROTC, golf and major in applied health science. His goal is to become a physical therapist in the Army.
Brooke Poser is the daughter of Trevor and Taunya Poser. She notes she did not participate in extracurricular activities to focus on her studies.
This fall, Poser plans to attend an esthetician/cosmetology school.
Lynn Skiba is the daughter of Kay Skiba and Vince Skiba. During her high school career, Skiba was involved in pep band, Jazz 1, Jazz 2, volleyball, trap shooting, MHS, Peer Helping, pit band, Knowledge Bowl, jazz combo, Spanish Club, symphonic band and was stats manager for boys basketball,
After graduation, she plans to attend Minnesota State University in Moorhead to pursue a bachelor’s degree in actuarial science to become a certified actuary.
Graci Stangl is the daughter of Brian and Dana Stangl. She was involved in FFA during her high school years.
Stangl plans to attend St. Cloud State University for elementary education.
Alyssa Thesing is the daughter of Chad and Meghan Thesing. During high school, Thesing was involved in jazz band, pit band, pep band, jazz combo, Bella Voce, Peer Helping, Spanish Club, basketball, softball, band, choir, MHS and the Big Brother Big Sister program.
Following graduation, Thesing plans to attend St. Cloud State University to major in social work and Spanish, with a minor in human relations.
Ben Virnig is the son of Rick and Carrie Virnig. He played football, basketball and baseball and was involved in band, during high school.
This fall, Virnig plans to attend college at St. John’s to major in accounting.
Graduation ceremonies at Pierz Healy High School are set for Friday, May 27, at 7 p.m.
