Pierz Healy High School announced its top 10 honor students for the graduating class of 2023.
They include, in alphabetical order:
Carissa Andres, daughter of Mike and Carolyn Andres. During her high school career, Andres was active in cross-country, track, Student Council, Peer Helping, WEB (Where Everyone Belongs) and Minnesota Honor Society (MHS). Andres enjoys running, reading and hanging out with friends.
Andres plans to attend Southwest Minnesota State University and run cross-country and track.
Jadyn Dorn, daughter of Ken and Marilyn Dorn. Dorn has been active in WEB, Peer Helping, MHS, Spanish Club, Youth Group and volleyball. She enjoys hunting, fishing, spending time with friends and family, baking, reading and camping.
Dorn has plans to attend College of St. Scholastica to major in nursing.
Kirby Fischer, son of Shawn and Beth Fischer. Fischer has been involved in football, basketball, baseball, Peer Helping and WEB. He enjoys hunting, fishing, going to the cabin and spending time with family.
Future plans for Fischer are to get a degree in electrical construction technology.
Thomas Herold is the son of Stacy Herold. He enjoys computer building, eating and building stuff.
Herold plans to attend St. Cloud State University to pursue a bachelor degree in computer science.
Ashley Kimman, daughter of Steve and Billie Kimman. During high school, Kimman was involved in volleyball, football stats, basketball, track, trap shooting, band, MHS, Peer Helping, EPIC (Encouraging Positive Influences and Choices), WEB, Special Olympics, Big Brothers Big Sisters, FFA, Spanish Club, Yearbook Club, Prom Committee and Youth Group. She enjoys playing sports, hunting, snowboarding, fishing, painting and mudding.
Kimman plans to attend NDSU to major in animal science and do the pre-vet program and be part of the track team.
Ella Riedeman, daughter of Allen Riedeman and Gretchen Miller. Riedeman enjoys shopping, doing nails and makeup, listening to music, playing volleyball, swimming and cooking.
She plans to attend College of Hair Design in St. Cloud for a cosmetology license.
Kenneth Schlegel, son of Nick and Sara Schlegel. Schlegel has been involved in Pep Band, Technology Club, Knowledge Bowl and Pit Band. He enjoys playing video games, 3D printing, making videos, biking and hanging out with friends
Schlegel has plans to attend NDSU for mechanical engineering
Stephanie Schlegel, daughter of Louie Schlegel and Cassie Mertens. Schlegel was involved in the school musical, FFA, dance and choir. She enjoys reading, dancing, singing, rollerblading, ice skating, four-wheeling and mostly spending time with family.
Schlegel plans to attend Bemidji State University for accounting.
Jack Smude, son of Mike Smude and Vickie Kowalczyk. Smude enjoys cooking, gardening and playing cards.
Smude has plans to go to college and pursue a nursing degree.
Summer Woitalla, daughter of Dave and Cari Woitalla. During high school, Woitalla was involved in Peer Helping, EPIC and Youth Group. She enjoys hiking, being at the lake and going to sporting events
Woitalla plans to attend University of St. Thomas for business
Graduation ceremonies at Pierz Healy High School are set for Friday, May 26, at 7 p.m.
