Superior singers
Submitted photo

The Pierz Healy High School Select Choir took two Superior Ratings at the Rush City Large Group Region 5A Contest Wednesday, March 8.

The choir includes front row (from left): McKayla Misbe, Leslie Lopez Bojorquez, Silencia Algarin, Chloe Kahlhamer, Breann Luberts, Marissa Otremba, Samantha Brau, Kaleah Olesch, Riley Grittner, Kayleen Beggin, Calli Funk, Elsie Tomberlin and Azreilla Stark. Back row: Mackenzi Mitchell, Mary Feragan, Trent Juetten, Hayden Samuelson, Tyler Foss, Connor Kruse, Aidan Anderson, Gideon Samuelson, Ryan Elstran and Tristan Nash.

Load comments