As part of National Mentor Month, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota is recognizing Bigs (mentors) at the six school districts where it has school-based programs.
The Bigs take time out of their day each week to meet with their Little at their school to do arts and crafts, play sports, do homework or just hang out. The Pierz Public School District started a school-based program in 2019-20, and in the four years since it has continued to grow.
There are currently more than 30 High School Bigs, with more applications coming in every week. In 2021-22, 97% of school-based Littles said their educational expectations increased after becoming a part of BBBS.
Adult Bigs are also needed to serve as mentors for children in the Pierz School District.
Pierz Big Brothers include (from left): Jackson Daiker, Gene Skiba and Donovan Johnson.
Pierz Big Sisters include front row (from left): Britney Schommer, Alex Thielen, Kaitlyn Smude, Abbie Virnig, Destanee Piekarski, Olivia Athman and Madison Walstrom. Second row: Brooke Athman, Erin Thesing, Jenna Hoheisel, Layla Betsinger, Kenna Otte, Alyssa Sebasky, Kadynce Theis and Billie Maye Pohlkamp. Back row: Kansas Block, Lily Poser, Sam Brau, Lily Riley, Alana Rochleau, Ashley Kimman, Cameryn Herold and Lyndsey Strohmeier. Not pictured: Megan Schlegal, Gabby Barrios-Lopez, Leslie Lopez-Bojorquez, Breann Luberts, Katlyn Gotvald, Maya Thesing, Kaylee Becker, Joseph Stuckmayer, Alisha Karst, Morgan Litke, Miranda Otremba, Natalie Knutson, Kelsie Woitalla, Kylee Andria, Alyssa Sadlovsky and Elissa Pawlu,
