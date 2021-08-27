A large crowd turned out to Maple Island Park for a Rally for Medical Freedom, Aug. 20.
The rally was in response to several local medical providers mandating their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The crowd gathered in Maple Island Park and listened to speeches before lining up along First Street Southeast. They displayed signs and American flags as cars honked as they drove past the crowd.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.