A project several years in the making became a reality, Wednesday.
The Staples-Motley School District held a ceremonial groundbreaking in Staples for Phase One of its School Improvement Plan. Representatives from the district, School Board, the Staples community and Ideal Construction got together to celebrate the project.
“There’s a ton of potential in this school district,” said Superintendent Shane Tappe. “I commend the School Board for taking the opportunity to put the focus back on the kids and making sure that the learning environment is what it needs to be for the success of our students as we look forward to setting them up for a successful adventure from pre-K all the way through their high school career.”
The project came about in the wake of a failed $64.4 million referendum in April 2021. Following the vote, the School Board, Facilities Committee and district leaders went back to work on considering the district’s greatest facilities needs. Phase One aims to address the health, safety and other issues that are needed to provide an optimal learning environment.
The total cost of Phase One is $28 million, half of which will have an impact on taxpayers within the district. The district will also use funding sources available to the School Board via state statute that did not require voter approval.
“The Board and administration have shown a great deal of commitment in prioritizing these needs and following through to ensure this project would happen,” said School Board Chair Bryan Winkels. “We look forward to the impact this will have on our students, as we continue to support them to grow and to rise to new challenges.”
The first portion of the project — which will take place at Staples-Motley Elementary this summer — includes a relocation and reconstruction of the student drop-off/pick-up lanes and bus loop; renovation and expansion of the service-only kitchen and gymnasium to a full-service kitchen and cafeteria; asbestos removal; and renovation of existing classrooms, to include new casework, paint and flooring.
Winkels said anyone who has been at the school at the beginning or end of the day when parents are there to drop-off and pick-up their students would understand the necessity for the reconfigured area outside of the building.
“We are very much looking forward to that smooth transition of that morning drop-off time and having that designated area,” said Parent-Teacher Connections President Renee Kroll. “We very much appreciate those details that you guys have all thought of to advocate for our students and implementing them at such an early stage in all of this construction.”
Another area of Phase One highlighted by Winkels was the upgrade from the service-only to a full kitchen and cafeteria.
In a brief statement, Elementary Head Cook Chris Boelz said she was looking forward to the change, as well.
“I am so excited for this, to have a full kitchen and to cook for these kids,” she said. “They so deserve it, and I’m just extremely excited.”
This summer, some sitework will also begin at the Staples-Motley Middle/High School. That will include a reconstructed north parking lot.
As the project moves forward, Phase One of the project will also include: design of a new elementary gymnasium addition, with the goal to bid the project in August and to have it ready for Fall 2023; preparing the middle/high school portion of the project for re-bid in the fall; and designing the health and wellness addition in collaboration with Lakewood Health Systems.
Phase One of the School Improvement Plan is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024.
Staples Mayor Chris Etzler said he was excited to see the investment the district is making in the community. He said organizations such as Lakewood and Sourcewell have made significant contributions during the past 10 - 15 years. He was happy the school was able to work through the disappointment of two failed referendums to join the fray.
“I think study after study shows that improved learning environments lead to a better learning experience,” Etzler said. “To have the updated classrooms, to have the updated kitchen and all that, it’s a great asset to our community.”
Tappe echoed that sentiment. He said the improved facilities will make a “significant impact” on the students in the district.
“To be honest with you, I think it’s a pride thing,” he said. “Our students, they deserve the opportunity to have the spaces that educate and equip and empower them to be successful. Facilities play a role in that.”
Etzler said the district is “such an important” aspect of the community. The fact it was moving forward and expanding was something he said was needed.
Kroll said she, too, was grateful to the School Board and administrators for supporting students and making this project a reality.
“We are so blessed to be part of this school district and have you all looking out for our students,” Kroll said.
