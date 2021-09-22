The passenger in a side-by-side UTV was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Pierz, Tuesday.
At about 8:03 p.m. Tuesday, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an accident near the intersection of First Avenue Southeast and Edward Street in Pierz.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Bradley Bednar, 39, Pierz, was traveling north on Edward Street on a side-by-side UTV. Elizabeth Boser, 87, Pierz, was heading west on First Avenue Southeast in a Jeep Cherokee.
“Boser stopped at the stop sign and then proceeded into the intersection and struck the UTV,” read a statement from the Sheriff’s Office. “The UTV rolled and came to a rest on the driver’s side.”
Desiree Bednar, 37, Pierz, was a passenger on the UTV. She had to be transported to CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls via Mayo Clinic Ambulance with unknown injuries.
The Pierz Fire Department, Pierz First Response Team and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.
