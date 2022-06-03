The Good Neighbors EMS Fund Board hopes to provide much needed help for local EMS first response teams. They are (front row, from left): Back: Stacy Maciej, Jeffrey Jelinski, Pat Boone, Dr. Mark Moe and Greg Blaine.
Emergency responders across central Minnesota will soon have the equipment they need, thanks to a partnership between Good Neighbors EMS Fund and Sourcewell.
Good Neighbors EMS Fund is a newly established non-profit with a mission to serve emergency response teams in Morrison County as an equipment buying and distributing resource.
Leadership at Sourcewell, the regional service cooperative based in Staples, learned of Good Neighbors EMS Fund’s mission and cooperative model. They felt the nonprofit’s mission and method could benefit emergency responders throughout Sourcewell’s assigned five-county service area of Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, Todd and Wadena counties.
Sourcewell awarded Good Neighbors EMS Fund $175,000 in Emergency Services Equipment Funding. Good Neighbors EMS Fund will use the one-time award to buy and distribute essential equipment to volunteer responders throughout the five-county area. Items include medical response bags and AEDs.
“This is a huge boost for local emergency responders,” said Pat Boone, Good Neighbors EMS Fund Board member. “The need for equipment is great; so many teams in our rural area are drastically under equipped. This is a good start to making sure our teams have the basic equipment they need.”
Paul Drange, Sourcewell director of regional programs, views the partnership as an effective way for the local service cooperative to support local communities.
“We’re grateful for the expertise and support Good Neighbors EMS Fund provides in our region and happy to support this work,” Drange said. “This partnership is an effective way to get our region’s emergency crews the life-saving supplies and equipment they need.”
The equipment is expected to arrive mid-to-late summer.
