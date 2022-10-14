Initiative Foundation sig

The Initiative Foundation announced today the award of $675,000 to 86 of Central Minnesota’s smallest businesses affected by the pandemic. The special grant program, supported by the Otto Bremer Trust, focused on businesses owned by people of color, women, veterans, and those located in smaller communities and rural areas.

“These grants support businesses and owners who navigated severe disruptions and challenges over the past two years, and in many cases weren’t eligible for or able to access other forms of relief,” said Brian Voerding, Initiative Foundation vice president for inclusive entrepreneurship. “We’re grateful these businesses are able to continue meeting community needs and creating opportunities for entrepreneurs across our region.”

