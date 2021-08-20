A collaboration between four local organizations is preparing to highlight what the future has in store for outdoor enthusiasts.
The Park 2 Park Adventure Ride is slated for Sept. 25. A joint project between Visit Little Falls, the Camp Ripley Veterans State Trail (CRVST) Board, the Friends of Lindbergh Heritage and the Minnesota Military Museum and Library, the day will offer bicyclists and ATV riders a chance to check out the future route of the CRVST. The trail will connect Charles A. Lindbergh State Park in Little Falls and Crow Wing State Park near Brainerd.
Visit Little Falls — formerly the Little Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau — Executive Director Kris VonBerge said education and advocacy about the trail is still needed to get the project over the finish line. It will be a multimodal trail, meaning it will be functional for bicyclists, walkers, ATV riders and snowmobilers.
Sept. 25 happens to be “Bike Your Park Day.”
“I said, ‘Let’s do something to promote advocacy. Let’s get people thinking about this and talking about what could be regarding this trail,’” VonBerge said.
Riders have several different options regarding how they can participate. Cyclists can start at Lindbergh State Park and ride the Mississippi River Trail 12 miles to the tank at Camp Ripley, near the intersection of Highways 371 and 115. Or, if they’re feeling more ambitious, they can continue the final 16 miles to Crow Wing State Park.
ATV riders cannot ride on the Mississippi River Trail between Lindbergh State Park and the tank. Instead, they can begin their ride at Camp Ripley and head north to Crow Wing State Park.
The cost to ride is $10 and includes a T-shirt. Registrations are due by Sept. 5. Registration forms can be picked up at the Shoppes of Little Falls or the Little Falls Visitors Bureau. They will also be placed in racks at A&T The Black and White and Perkins.
All proceeds go to the CRVST. Refreshments provided by Coborn’s will be served by the Minnesota Military Museum at the tank, and there will be a celebration from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Lindbergh State Park.
“Even if you’re not a rider, you can still come out to the celebration to learn about the trail,” VonBerge said.
She said she is excited to be working with the three other groups involved, and to have helped facilitate a partnership between them. Ultimately, they all can benefit from one another and serve as major drivers of tourism to Little Falls.
The Friends of Lindbergh Heritage, she said, support the state park and the Charles Lindbergh House and Museum. VonBerge said they are a great asset for tourism to the park and museum, and the location of the park on the Mississippi River Trail makes it a must-stop on the future CRVST.
“The face of Charles Lindbergh State Park could change,” VonBerge said. “Instead of being low on the totem pole in the state parks system, having this trail could move it to one of the upper spots.”
The CRVST Board is a nonprofit working to make the trail a reality. Their key functions include fundraising and advocating for the trail, including with lobbyists and legislators at the Statehouse.
VonBerge said the group has been successful in those efforts — evidenced by its $1 million appropriation in the 2020 state bonding bill — but more funding, advocacy and awareness is needed.
“The businesses in Little Falls want that trail, because that is a lot of money that will be coming into Little Falls,” she said. “We’re trying to put that puzzle together. Every collaboration that we can build brings more money into our town.”
The Minnesota Military Museum received $13 million from the state’s 2020 bonding bill for its relocation and expansion project. The new museum will be built on a 32-acre piece of land at the intersection of Highway 371 and Highway 115 at Camp Ripley. It is a much more visible and accessible location than its current home on the base.
That project is slated for completion in spring 2023.
“I don’t think people understand what a good thing that is,” VonBerge said. “Once that project is completed, the museum could see about five times the visitors that it sees now.”
Getting all of these groups to team up for the common cause was something VonBerge said was a natural fit. She hopes events like the Park 2 Park Adventure Ride will help strengthen their relationship and allow them to provide even more support toward getting the trail project finished.
At the end of the day, she said the completion of the CRVST will benefit everyone in Little Falls.
“Bottom line: Tourism is an economic benefit for all local businesses,” VonBerge said. “If we can get the trail finished, the demographics of tourists coming into Little Falls are going to change.”
