Multi-disciplinary artist Ruth Jensen McGrath has captured the ever-changing Minnesota landscape in her newest collection titled, “Moments in Time;” currently on display at the Paramount Center for the Arts, downtown St. Cloud, through January 2023.

To produce original work, it takes time to select the subject matter that matches the artist’s interest(s), skills, and timeline. Once the medium is identified, a space is set to begin creating — this is when the tangible work begins. Art can take minutes or years to fully materialize. In both acrylic and oil mediums, it is the layers that produce the depth and richness of color in each painting. The artist must balance the pressure to add paint and —equally as important, they must recognize and accept when the piece is complete. McGrath reflected on her own creative process, noting that “it can be a period filled with self-doubt when the painting does not progress the way I envisioned it, as well as exciting and satisfying when it evolves to meet my expectations.”

