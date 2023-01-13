Multi-disciplinary artist Ruth Jensen McGrath has captured the ever-changing Minnesota landscape in her newest collection titled, “Moments in Time;” currently on display at the Paramount Center for the Arts, downtown St. Cloud, through January 2023.
To produce original work, it takes time to select the subject matter that matches the artist’s interest(s), skills, and timeline. Once the medium is identified, a space is set to begin creating — this is when the tangible work begins. Art can take minutes or years to fully materialize. In both acrylic and oil mediums, it is the layers that produce the depth and richness of color in each painting. The artist must balance the pressure to add paint and —equally as important, they must recognize and accept when the piece is complete. McGrath reflected on her own creative process, noting that “it can be a period filled with self-doubt when the painting does not progress the way I envisioned it, as well as exciting and satisfying when it evolves to meet my expectations.”
As a self-taught artist, McGrath’s skills quickly evolved through personal challenges in which she would create volumes of work such as 100 paintings in 100 days or “Create 28” during the month of February. McGrath’s collection is the result of the talent she gained from many hours dedicated to the act of creating that enhanced techniques and further define her style. Today, Ruth’s work is expressed in bold, big skylines taking center stage during nature’s most spectacular show.
The Paramount is hosting an artist reception Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Attendees are invited to walk through the Historic Lobby Gallery, main level. While the artist is onsite, consider connecting with McGrath about her creative journey that resulted in capturing “Moments in Time” on canvas, linen and board. Also joining McGrath will be Pamela Wolters, multidisciplinary artist from Little Falls, who has created original poems on reflection of the exhibition. Wolters will offer in-person readings of her completed work.
