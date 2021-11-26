COVID-19 has had a noticeable impact on medical assistance services through Morrison County Social Services during the past two years.
Both phone calls and documents received within the health care unit went down in 2020 and declined even further in 2021. In 2019, prior to the pandemic, they received 6,212 calls; or an average of 517 per month. That dropped to 4,331 total calls — 361 per month — in 2020. Through September 2021, there were 2,378 total calls; about 264 per month.
“The federal public health emergency is still declared, so it does affect some of our federal programs,” said Morrison County Social Services Director Brad Vold.
Social Services Maintenance Supervisor Cyndi Bachan said that emergency is currently in effect through the end of 2021. Theoretically, it could be extended beyond that.
“That is the reason calls are down,” Bachan said. “We’re not able to close anyone on health care, currently, unless they request it, they pass away or they move out of state. Otherwise, they remain open even if they’re over income or asset guidelines.”
The number of documents received and processed by the health care unit follows the same pattern. After 10,473 total documents in 2019, Social Services received 6,323 in 2020 and 3,288 so far this year.
In September, Bachan said her office wasn’t processing any renewals due to COVID. That has since been updated to allow renewals handled by the Management of Administrative Expenditure Information System (MAXIS) software program.
Her office has remained busy, however, even though the cases can’t be closed. The office still needs to enter the information so they’re ready to move forward once it’s allowed to do so.
“Last month, each worker processed about 50 renewals,” Bachan said. “In September, that was 60 apiece. That’s up from about 35, normally what they would do.”
Bachan said Social Services did receive some good news from the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) regarding the MAXIS cases. There was concern that, once the health applications and renewals could be processed, they would have to do so immediately. That would likely result in everything being due during the same month of the year.
“Luckily for us, they have decided that they will go with a year’s date,” Bachan said. “So, if somebody had a review due now in November, they should have a review six months from then. However, what we’re doing is, we’re putting them in November 2022. Then, in November 2022, when we do the renewal, that’s scheduled out for the next six months. We get to stay on the same schedule is what that boils down to.”
A concern still exists, however, with Minnesota Eligibility Technology System (METS) cases. That makes up most of county’s caseload. There are currently 3,115 cases — affecting 6,692 people — with cases being handled through the METS software program. The county handles about one-quarter that amount in terms of MAXIS cases.
In all, the county is paying Medicare premiums on behalf of 922 clients. There are about 144 households within the county which get health insurance through an employer and receive reimbursement from the county.
Bachan provided a comparison of Morrison County’s METS cases alongside eight counties with a similar population. On that list, four counties — Becker, Benton, Isanti and Mower — had more people receiving assistance. Carlton, Douglas, McLeod and Steele counties had fewer.
Compared to the other counties in Region 5, Morrison County had fewer METS and MAXIS cases than both Cass and Crow Wing counties, while being slightly higher than Todd and Wadena counties.
“Morrison and Todd are on the bottom of that scale for percentage of clients within the county receiving health care assistance, which is a good thing,” Bachan said.
