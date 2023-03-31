Recommendations for sponsors of medically important antimicrobial drugs approved for use in animals to voluntarily bring under veterinary oversight all products that continue to be available over-the-counter.
Starting June 11, 2023, many currently available over-the-counter antibiotics will only be available as prescription medications.
Which antibiotics will no longer be over-the-counter starting June 11, 2023?
This includes but is not limited to the following:
• Penicillin;
• Oxytetracycline;
• Sulfa antibiotics; and
• Mastitis tubes.
Which medications will remain over-the-counter after June 11?
Some medications are not considered crucial for human medicine and will remain over-the-counter. This includes the following:
• Ionophores, i.e., Rumensin, Bovatec;
• Parasiticides, i.e., Ivermectin;
• Oral pre/pro/postbiotics; and
• Topical non-antibiotic treatments.
Which livestock species will be affected by this rule change? This new rule will impact all livestock species.
Why are over-the-counter antibiotics moving to prescription only? Over-the-counter antibiotics are moving to prescription only to provide more veterinary oversight. Similar to the Veterinary Feed Directive, placing antibiotics under the supervision of veterinarians should result in more judicious use and less antibiotic resistance.
What do you need before you can get a prescription from a veterinarian? Livestock producers must have a valid Veterinary-Client-Patient Relationship (VCPR) in place before they can be prescribed antibiotics by a veterinarian.
What is a Veterinary-Client-Patient Relationship (VCPR)? A VCPR is a working relationship between a veterinarian (veterinary clinic) and a client. Ideally, a VCPR is a documented agreement between both parties that includes a dedicated visit to the animal location(s) the client operates. This visit and documentation must occur at least once every year.
What questions about antibiotics from your veterinarian should you be prepared to answer? The main question you should be prepared to answer is, how are you using antibiotics right now? This includes the following:
• What antibiotics do you use?
• How do you administer each antibiotic?
• When do you administer antibiotics?
• Why do you administer antibiotics?
Residents of Stearns, Benton and Morrison counties can direct questions to either my email at adam1744@umn.edu or call my desk phone at (320) 255-6169, ext. 3.
Dana Adams is an Extension educator for livestock.
