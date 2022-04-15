An April 5, car accident on Highway 10 caused more issues in Randall than most residents may have realized.
The accident occurred when a driver lost control of their vehicle on the slushy roadway the morning of Tuesday, April 5, and hit a power pole between Little Falls and Randall. The accident caused a power outage that lasted a few hours for city electric customers.
Wednesday, City Manager Matt Pantzke told the City Council that the wreck dropped one of the three phases of electric power that powers feeds the city of Randall. It also sent a surge through the other two phases that caused some equipment damage to city property, particularly at the water treatment plant.
“The BFD that drives the well pump was taken out, along with some fuses and some of the booster pumps,” Pantzke said. “The water treatment plant has not been in operation until about 1 o’clock (Wednesday, April 13), we were able to turn it back on.”
When the damage was discovered, Pantzke said representatives from Northland Drilling of Randall and Design Electric of St. Cloud came to look at the well pump. Though there is a six-month build time on BFDs due to supply chain issues, Pantzke said Lee Hines of Northland Drilling was able to find one BFD and secure it for the city.
The part was installed Tuesday, one week after the accident. But when the pump was fired up, they found other fuses were also blown. After they arrived via special order, Water and Wastewater Operator Keith Evans was able to get it turned back on, Wednesday.
Pantzke was grateful to Northland and Hines for taking care of the problem immediately.
“Northland Drilling, several times, has really come to the rescue for us,” said Council Member Jim Chyba. “They put in that well, but they’ve been excellent people to deal with when we have a problem. They go out of their way to take care of us.”
There was also a 300 kVA, three-phase transformer taken out at Dr. S.G. Knight Elementary. As a precaution, the school was evacuated and students were sent home for the day.
Pantzke said, at the time, the transformer appeared to be smoking. In reality, it was mostly steam from melting snow on the transformer. He said Minnesota Power had a used transformer in its inventory that it was able to install. Power was restored by about 3 p.m., ensuring school could go on as scheduled the following day.
Some of the city’s three-phase customers also sustained some damage, such as the Randall Laundromat. Pantzke said he spoke with the city’s insurance agent, who advised customers to turn in a claim with their insurance agencies.
“There will be an investigation going back, possibly, to the driver and his insurance that may be liable for this,” Pantzke said. “No one really knows at this point.”
He added that the city of Randall did submit a claim to the League of Minnesota Cities and its own insurance agency for damage to city-owned equipment.
“The transformer may or may not be something that’s covered,” Pantzke said. “It’s a costly piece. It’s probably $12,000 to buy a refurbished one. We are going to send it out to T&R Electric to have it tested. It could be repaired for as little as $5,000, depending on what kind of damage it sustained.”
The phone system at City Hall also failed, including the one corded phone kept in case there is a power outage. The city was unable to take any outage calls, but put a message on its Facebook page informing residents of the situation.
“Is there anything, looking back, that we could have done or had here different that would have prevented this?” asked Council Member Mary Venske.
Pantzke explained that there was a surge protector in place at the water treatment plant. He said, at this point, he doesn’t know the details in terms of how high the voltage went up in association with the surge.
He said there also was a possibility that one of the phases wrapped around the others, causing a larger than normal amount of voltage when it surged.
“We do have fuses in place,” Pantzke said. “Fuses generally protect against amperage, not voltage. If you have something that’s overloaded and you blow a fuse, that’s because it’s drawing too many amps. It can send more volts through and it can cause damage to whatever it’s trying to protect. It’s a very strange event.”
He said city staff held an after-action meeting to assess how everything went in their response to the incident. Overall, he said he felt the response was good.
In particular, he was proud of the way everything was handled when the transformer blew at the school.
“The school could have been a disaster,” Pantzke said. “The transformer was heating up to the point that it was melting snow and it appeared to be smoking, but we responded, de-energized it. The fire department was called to respond not only to that but to the accident.
“The response was truly impressive,” he added.
A crisis was also averted at the city’s lift station.
Pantzke said, without three phases, the lift station won’t run. That causes sewer back-ups. But Evans was well prepared with a generator and avoided any such issues with quick action.
“He drove down there, opened the gate, fired it up, lift stations were running, no sewer back-ups,” he said. “I’m very glad this wasn’t at 3 o’clock in the morning. There were a lot of unfortunate things that happened as a result of the surge, but after we got involved, it went off pretty well.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.