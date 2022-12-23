The Stearns Electric Association Board of Directors announced that Matt O’Shea has been named chief executive officer (CEO) of the Cooperative.
O’Shea replaces Robin Doege, who retired from the Cooperative in September 2022.
“The Board of Directors conducted an extensive search in partnership with Holmes Executive Search, LLC to find the next CEO for Stearns Electric,” said Eric Peterson, Board President of Stearns Electric Association. “The Board has complete confidence that O’Shea will continue our tradition of excellence and lead the Cooperative into the future.”
O’Shea holds a bachelor of science degree from North Dakota State University and is a professional engineer. O’Shea has worked in the utility industry for over 18 years with significant time in executive, management and leadership roles. Also, within this time, O’Shea served as an officer in the Minnesota Army National Guard, successfully leading soldiers through two deployments. O’Shea has been with Stearns Electric since 2015, with the last three years serving as the vice president of engineering and operations for the Cooperative.
“I’m familiar with the expectations and needs of our Central Minnesota member-consumers having worked for Stearns Electric for the past years. Bringing safe, affordable, and reliable electricity to our members is a top priority as this allows families, businesses and ultimately communities to prosper,” O’Shea said. “As the energy industry changes, we will continue to build on the solid foundation the Cooperative has established and propel forward in a new era of innovation and continual growth.”
O’Shea and his wife, Rhianna, have three children and reside in the Alexandria area. O’Shea took over as CEO effective Dec. 16, 2022.
