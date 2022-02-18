The Morrison County Board of Commissioners further explored possible renovation projects at the historic courthouse, Tuesday.
Updates to the courthouse are being considered among the ideas for how the Board will allocate the $6.5 million it received in federal American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds in summer 2021. It had previously tasked County Administrator Matt LeBlanc with coming forward with specifics on projects in which it could invest, and possible ways it could leverage funds along with other funding sources.
Tuesday, LeBlanc told the Board that the Minnesota Historical Society (MHS) informed him the county would not get a one-for-one match for “millions of dollars” toward the project. Instead, it advised him that annual grant requests in the range of $200,000 - $300,000 are generally more successful.
“That conversation has taken place to understand what kind of support we could receive based on our historical courthouse being registered in the national registry and what that all entails,” LeBlanc said.
That said, Morrison County Facility Manager John Erdrich presented the Board with possible projects in which it could invest. He suggested that, if it goes after additional grant funding, it might be best to use a phased approach.
The first two phases, which he said would not need to be completed in any particular order, would be renovations to the elevator and bathrooms and replacing the windows. He estimated those would cost in the neighborhood of $2 million and $1.8 million, respectively. The last phase would be remodeling the inside of the old courtroom.
“There’s things that come along once we chase the grant money,” Erdrich said. “There will be prevailing wage, and then there’s some other stuff we’re still checking into. Depending on if that comes into play, we probably don’t want to chase the grant money.”
He said extra costs connected to requirements within the grant could potentially “eat up” most or all of the grant amount. It is something on which he said he’s still trying to get more information.
Commissioner Mike Wilson asked why there were engineering and architectural costs associated with the window replacement project. Erdrich said it was necessary to go that route because it is mandated by the Minnesota State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO), which needs to sign off on the project because the building is listed on the historic registry.
Board Chair Greg Blaine asked if the county was “handcuffed” into the elevator project due to the historical nature of the building, or if that was something the county was choosing to do. He clarified that the building is two floors, plus the basement.
Erdrich said in order to make the building ADA compliant, it had to have the elevator. The courtroom, the downstairs hallway and the staircase are all specifically listed on the historic register. All of them must be accessible regardless of how the building is being utilized.
“If we go down this road, and if we do not make ADA compliance our number one priority, I’m going to have a real hard time with this,” said Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski. “We can go up the wooden ramp that we have outside, and I challenge anyone to put themselves in a wheelchair, put themselves with a set of crutches, scale that ramp and open the door, simply by themselves without having an accident.”
Blaine told Jelinski that was a “point well made” and agreed with his assertion that, if the Board is going to go forward with the projects, it needed to do it right.
County Deputy Auditor Steve Messerschmidt reminded the Board that, whether it chooses to use ARPA funding or not, the renovations at the historic courthouse will eventually need to be addressed.
“The outside’s in good condition,” said Commissioner Mike LeMieur. “It’s got a good set of shingles on it and all the tuck pointing’s been done. Yeah, it’s a lot of money, but maybe in the long run it’s going to be a useful facility for who knows what.”
Blaine stressed that he felt it was imperative for the Board to address what the building would be used for before allocating any money.
“For us to commit money to a project that we don’t have the end in mind is foolish; and I’d almost say irresponsible,” Blaine said. “I understand the responsibility that we have with that building, but I don’t want to put the cart before the horse here and say, ‘Well we’re going to dump all this money into it because it’s our building and we have to take care of it.’”
Currently, the building is occupied by county partners such as Hands of Hope, Oasis and Kinship, among others. LeBlanc said, while those organizations aren’t necessarily county entities, they provide an important role in the services it provides to residents.
Erdrich added that the idea to address needs at the historic courthouse initially came up when the county hosted a mass dispensing site for COVID-19. He said use of the old courtroom would have provided more space than the county board room at the Government Center. Renovating the building would allow them to use the courtroom if such a situation were to arise again.
“That’s a great first step in that ability to answer that question,” Blaine said.
LeBlanc said it is also important to keep the building as a place to house the county’s partnering agencies. He said he would like to see the building continue to be used for that purpose, and even felt there was a chance to expand once the projects are complete.
Jelinski agreed.
“I’m going to go back to what Steve said, all it’s going to take is one event, negative, and the door’s going to get locked,” he said. “Then is it our responsibility to find a place for our friends that are there now? Our Hands of Hope, the people that fulfill county requirements? I’m not sure.”
Wilson said he was in favor of addressing the concerns at the historic courthouse with use of the ARPA funding. He said the topic has been one of much discussion throughout his years on the Board. He recalled when the roof leaked. The Board was forced to make improvements at that point, but damage had already been done in the hallway from water and falling plaster.
“Either we’re going to start doing something, or the plan is, do we let it go until we tear it down?” Wilson said. “I don’t think that’s the goal for anybody here.”
LeBlanc said he could bring forth a resolution to the Board’s meeting Tuesday, Feb. 22, to further explore any or all of the options presented by Erdrich.
Blaine said he felt there was a “fair consensus” within the Board that the building needs to be addressed in some way, shape or form. The next question, he said, was if they wanted to explore using grant money to leverage some of the ARPA funds being expended by the county.
Wilson said he agreed. He said he didn’t believe using grant funding would create many more restrictions through MHS, as it likely works hand-in-hand with SHPO. However, he said if additional costs such as the prevailing wage are going to make the projects more expensive than the grant amount, the Board needs to know that so it can make a wise decision in not pursuing that funding.
Blaine asked LeBlanc and Erdrich to try to obtain more concrete numbers it can present to the Board, Feb. 22, regarding grant funding.
“If we find that going for the grant dollars is just not economical or to the best use of time, I would say just start moving forward on the first two, then,” LeMieur said. “If the grant dollars are equitable to the county, then I vote we go in phases, but we have to determine the cost-benefit of this.”
