A May fire that broke out in a Morrison County’s Public Works facility caused significant damage to both equipment and the building itself.
Tuesday, County Engineer Tony Hennen gave the Board of Commissioners an update on what has gone on since the fire, which happened sometime between the end of work, May 11, and the next morning. When employees arrived for work on May 12, they found smoldering and smoke inside the building, prompting them to call the Little Falls Fire Department.
“Thank you to everyone involved for their quick response and help with the situation,” Hennen said. “The fire happened at an interesting time. There were severe storms throughout Minnesota on this day, leaving insurance companies reeling. As adjusters tackled storm damage, it took a significant amount of time to get damage numbers from the fire.”
Hennen said, after investigating, the Deputy State Fire Marshal believed the fire started in a sweeper truck that was stored in the building. It was possibly caused by a short between the main engine on the truck and a separate engine that runs that sweeper.
He said a considerable amount of equipment was damaged in the fire. That included 20 Public Works vehicles, two of which were total losses. One of those was the sweeper truck in which the fire started. The cost of damage to equipment was estimated at about $387,000.
Hennen said they are in the process of shopping for replacements for the two vehicles that were totaled. The rest are either being cleaned and repaired, and some are already back in service.
“The building sustained very significant damage,” Hennen said. “The estimates were roughly at $1.6 million of damage to the building if we were to repair it. It received, actually, structural damage to the beams and columns in the first three bays. It was so hot it actually shifted some of the beams over, up off of the columns, which was pretty wild to see.”
There was also damage to the overhead doors. In the bay where the fire started, Hennen said the door was “crinkled in.” There was about $400,000 worth of damage to the HVAC system and another $200,000 to the electrical system. Those figures were included in the aforementioned $1.6 million. There was also highly corrosive smoke damage throughout the building.
Hennen said the building was originally designed and built in 1973, with an addition being completed in 1981. The main structure, which is houses several vehicles, is about 80-by-163 feet. The additional, newer parts of the building are used to store engineering trucks, which also sustained smoke damage.
Typically, Hennen said a building has a service life of about 50 years. At about 40 years, he said it is often wise to start deciding on whether or not a building should be remodeled to meet current standards or possibly put out of commission and/or replaced.
He said this building had already essentially been repurposed for a majority of the county’s plow trucks.
“With the event of this fire, we kind of have ourselves a dilemma,” Hennen said. “That’s where we’re at, at this moment. We’re trying to decide how we want to move forward. We could either repair the building and then, potentially, have the same conversation in a few years and look at replacing the building.”
He said remodeling the building isn’t an option because, structurally, it won’t allow for wider door widths or additional width to accommodate more vehicles. Repurposing it could be an option, but he said it would then need to be repaired.
“One of my recommendations, just looking at it and speaking with some of the MnDOT architects, we’re evaluating, potentially, replacing this building,” Hennen said. “That’s kind of the road that we’re starting to look at.”
He said the building functions, as is, but it is inefficient and was never designed for today’s equipment. What is used now is much bigger and wider than what was in use 50 years ago.
Hennen said when all of the equipment is parked in there during the winter, it is like “playing Tetris” with the vehicles.
“The way it sits, we have two rows of trucks, three or four deep,” he said. “If you want the back one out, you have to drive three or four out, take the back one out, put them all back. It works. It keeps our vehicles out of the weather. But, is it efficient? I don’t think I can say it’s efficient.”
Even now, Hennen said he has not received finalized numbers from the insurance adjusters. He is still awaiting those figures before offering up a recommendation to the Board in terms of what he thinks should be done with the building moving forward. Essentially, he said the only two options are to repair it, or replace it.
“Was there a number that, if we didn’t replace the building or fix up that building, was there a difference in the number that you would receive from the insurance company?” asked Commissioner Mike Wilson.
“Yes,” Hennen said. “When you walk away from a building, they will replace it. The building does have a cash value. Typically it’s around 60% - 70% of that. The estimated cash value of what we could take would be roughly $1.1 million.”
He added that Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) codes have requirements for being able to walk around equipment. He said they’re looking for 48 inches. The way the building is configured, if the county continues to stack trucks, it would be impossible to meet that standard. To be 100% compliant, he estimated they would have to move half of the trucks out of the building.
In talking about replacing the building, Hennen said MnDOT architects recommend a 100-by-200 foot building, roughly 20,000 square feet. At about $225 per square foot, a new building would cost about $4.5 million. He said he was not clear on whether or not that amount included construction costs.
“In this effort — not to get ahead of ourselves — waiting for the Board’s decision as we gain greater fidelity on what the actual costs are going to be in damages, I believe it would be prudent for us, as a staff, to bring to the Board what options we would have if the decision was made to build, and what funds we have that are not obligated to other areas,” said County Administrator Matt LeBlanc.
He said he spoke with County CFO Curt Bryniarski about the options. He said they could put some remaining funds from the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) it received toward the project, if it came to be. There is also money in the general fund and the road and bridge fund. Bonding is also an option.
Hennen said, if replacement was the final decision, they would have an architectural firm look at the options and make a recommendation in terms of location of the building, based on what was needed. That would be determined by looking at the equipment and vehicles to see what option was the most economical.
“Homeowners, we get replacement costs,” said Commissioner Randy Winscher. “Is there replacement costs of this building if we would just use that same thing and rebuild and they would pay for it, or is that different with a commercial building?”
Hennen said the reason the insurance company would not pay a larger portion of the cost to replace or repair the building was because it is not determined to be a total loss. The $1.6 million is based on repair costs.
Another issue, Hennen said, was the fact Morrison County gets its salt and brine for road treatment in the winter from the state. Currently, he said MnDOT is ramping up more and more on brine use, and is even considering doing away with salt altogether.
If that happened, he said the county could be cut off from using those materials. In that event, he said they would have to explore using building space for brine storage.
“The way I kind of look at it is, we’re dealing with something that we didn’t really want to deal with it, but we have to deal with it,” Hennen said. “We want to make an educated decision, make sure it’s something that we can move forward with for a long time. I think if we just repaired the building, we’d be having this same conversation within 10 years, or if we need a brine building, we’ll be having a conversation about that.”
He reiterated that he wants to get final numbers from adjusters before offering up a final recommendation to the Board. That will happen, he said, once those numbers are received and he has a chance to go over the options.
At this point, however, he is leaning toward recommending the county replaces the building.
“We have the opportunity here to, potentially, get a replacement building at a discount, if you will,” Hennen said. “But, ultimately, we want to be fiscally responsible to all of the constituents of Morrison County. That’s why we’re trying to be very, very thorough as we move through this process.”
