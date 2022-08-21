A May fire that broke out in a Morrison County’s Public Works facility caused significant damage to both equipment and the building itself.

Tuesday, County Engineer Tony Hennen gave the Board of Commissioners an update on what has gone on since the fire, which happened sometime between the end of work, May 11, and the next morning. When employees arrived for work on May 12, they found smoldering and smoke inside the building, prompting them to call the Little Falls Fire Department.

Load comments