Stearns Electric’s Operation Round Up ® Program contributed $76,600 to 72 area organizations in October. Through the Operation Round Up® program, Stearns Electric Association gives its member-consumers the opportunity to give back to the community by rounding up their electric bill to the nearest dollar.

Since the program’s inception in 1993, Operation Round Up (ORU) and Stearns Electric members have awarded over $2.85 million to 5,200 local non-profit organizations and community service programs. The rounded-up funds, no more than $11.88 per year, per member, are placed in a trust fund that is administered by the Stearns Electric Association Trust Board.

