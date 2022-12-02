Stearns Electric’s Operation Round Up ® Program contributed $76,600 to 72 area organizations in October. Through the Operation Round Up® program, Stearns Electric Association gives its member-consumers the opportunity to give back to the community by rounding up their electric bill to the nearest dollar.
Since the program’s inception in 1993, Operation Round Up (ORU) and Stearns Electric members have awarded over $2.85 million to 5,200 local non-profit organizations and community service programs. The rounded-up funds, no more than $11.88 per year, per member, are placed in a trust fund that is administered by the Stearns Electric Association Trust Board.
Trust Board Directors met Oct. 27 to review applications and funding requests. Seventy-two organizations were selected to receive funds totaling between $250 to $2,000 in this round of contributions.
On Nov. 29, a few organizations gathered for a check distribution ceremony at the St. Joseph office.
Some local organizations that received funds in October included: Holdingford Area Food Shelf; Holdingford Lioness Club “Gifts for Joy” Program; Long Prairie Food Shelf; Morrison County Food Shelf; Morrison County Holiday Gift Giving Program; Morrison County United Way; and United Way of Central Minnesota – Partner for Student Success.
Visit stearnselectric.org for more information on the Stearns Electric Operation Round Up® Program.
