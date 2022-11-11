Supporting Royalton YES Club

The team that planted the pollinator garden included (from left): Kendal Hagen, Mya Yourczek, Addison Schoenrock, Mya Wolbeck, Stella Hagen, Brianna Lenz and Ava Schoenrock.

 Submitted photo

Using funds received from the One Planet Fund, the Royalton High School YES/Tech Club reconstructed and restored the retaining wall behind the school’s greenhouse and planted a flower bed in front of the wall.

YES stands for Youth Eco Solutions, a statewide organization with a mission to empower youth to create solutions to today’s ecological challenges through hands-on action projects.

